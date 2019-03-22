Jennifer Lopez is the queen of extra when it comes to style and she proved just that by dripping herself in decidedly non-budget duds to take her 11-year-old daughter Emme shopping at H&M on Wednesday, March 20.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Dropped a Sunglasses Line With Quay Australia

While the little girl’s wardrobe may be bought on a budget, her mom’s certainly is not. Walking into the discount store hand-in-hand for some mother-daughter retail therapy, J. Lo’s ensemble was priced at over $100,000.

Spotted carrying a white Himalayan crocodile Birkin bag, the luxe accessory alone puts her at $100K. This gorgeous item is incredibly rare and only owned by a few other A-listers including Kim Kardashian and Victoria Beckham.

With light-wash jeans, a giant fur scarf and a cream sweater, other pricey pieces were her $695 wool coat from Vince and $490 Alexander McQueen platform sneakers.

She was also showing off a new set of shades from the Quay collection she dropped with future husband Alex Rodriguez. These though were not too pricey, costing about $60.

Cher Lost Her Favorite T-Shirt She’s Worn For Over 30 Years and We Feel for Her

The sunglass collab, which dropped this same day, has a women’s line called Quay x JLo and men’s that’s Quay x ARod.

“Sunglasses are my accessory of self-expression,” she said. “I can wear them from the gym to the red carpet, and this line perfectly captures the sporty, but also sexy and glam vibe that I love!”

The large aviators she was spotted in during her shopping spree are one of the more subtle options. Other styles include round, cat eyes or shields.

She may not be budget-minded when it comes to her own closet, but, hey, she’s a hardworking woman and she’s earned everything she’s got. After all, she used to have a little and now she has a lot.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!