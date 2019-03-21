We all have that one piece of clothing that we love more than anything else, even Cher. She may be an icon, but her all-time favorite item isn’t a designer dress or pricey pumps. She’s heartbroken over losing a black bedazzled t-shirt.

On March 20, the music legend took to Twitter to share her grief over the loss of this beloved item. “My T-shirt Is Gone,” she wrote along with crying emoji faces and a broken heart.

When one follower asked her to clarify which one, she swiftly replied, “Black studded Rhinestone Shirt with white pirate,” she wrote.

Why was she so attached to it? Well not only was it her favorite piece of clothing, which she’s been spotted wearing over and over again. She also shared that she’s had it for over 30 years. Now that is one long-term relationship!

The v-neck tee has a studded “eat the rich” written in lowercase letters above a white skull.

This isn’t the first time the 72-year-old has talked about the top. Back in 2018, when chatting about her at-home “raggedy” and “sloppy” style, she brought it up. When asked if she’s been spotted wearing it before, she responded, “Absolutely. As a matter of fact, people have pictures chronicling the shirt, you know, for a million years and I don’t care.”

This series of photos was shared in the Twitter thread by multiple users. It shows three separate shots from 1985, 2002 and 2016 of the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer wearing it.

She concluded her lost clothing journey one a hopeful note. “I’m Asking St Anthony To Get Involved,” she wrote in her last tweet. “He Finds Everything.”

Everyone check the area around them. Cher needs us.

