All About Lea Michele’s Diamond-Encrusted Wedding Band

A couple weeks after Lea Michele wed Zandy Reich, she showed off her sparkly wedding band and wow is it a stunner.

On Monday, March 18, the former Glee star posted an Instagram Story video showing off her blinged-out left ring finger. “That wife life,” she wrote over top before panning up to display the tropical locale the newlyweds are currently honeymooning. Not a bad start to the whole “wife life.”

The new close-up shot of her sparkly band not only allows Us to admire and ogle the bauble, but it also means we can get a little more information. Weighing in somewhere between two and four carats, the eternity ring includes round diamonds likely set in platinum. According to Ritani VP Josh Marion, this would make insurance on it about $40,000. “These high quality diamonds represent a more classic look that complements her already stunning engagement ring,” he told Us. “[It] is even something that she could wear by itself if she wants a classic way to show off her new married status.”

Who wouldn’t want to wear that stunning engagement jewelry though?

Us previous reported her massive engagement ring, also seen in the video, is also about four carats with the center stone an elongated radian cut. Thanks to the surrounding pave halo setting, Vice President of Jewlery for Shaneco.com, Alicia Davis, estimates her giant engagement ring could be worth as much as $200,000.

The happy couple tied the knot on March 9 in Napa California while Ryan Murphy officiated. He wasn’t the only Glee family member in attendance. Becca Tobin, Darren Criss and Jonathan Groff were all there as well.

Now that the celebrations are over, the couple is just relaxing, enjoying one another’s company on a warm beach somewhere.

