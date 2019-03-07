Brie Larson has been killing it on the Captain Marvel press tour, especially in the fashion department. She has looked incredible for every event including her two appearances on Wednesday, March 6. She stepped out in two different pantsuits showing us both daytime and evening in a single 24 hour period. And we kind of want to copy her.

When visiting Good Morning America on Wednesday morning, the new superhero star wore a royal blue Derek Lam 10 Crosby pantsuit that had sleek black and white trim detailing. To complete the look, she wore a white button down, black booties and her hair pulled back into a bun.

Later that night, she hit up a screening of the feature film in New York City, wearing a Rodarte trouser look that was full of rainbow sequins and sparkle. Her cropped bustier was shaped almost like one big bow while her high-waisted pants were flawlessly tailored. To it all off, she wore strapped black patent leather and clear cap-toed heels and a bespoke pink Edie Parker Jean Clutch.

Pantsuits have a reputation as being a daytime go-to for things like business meetings and lunches. But the Oscar-winning actress proved they can be p.m.-worthy, too, this bright, sexy pick for her nighttime event. But we still don’t want to let go of the sharp, smart appeal of the chic business attire.

Which is why we found six different pantsuits that can work for any occasion during any time of day. From a raspberry Gucci blazer to dance-all-night sequined suit, keep scrolling to shop the looks and get in on this buzzy trend.