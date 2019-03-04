In case you needed further confirmation that the personalized jewelry trend is here to stay, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) was snapped during Paris Fashion Week wearing a blingy nameplate featuring her new last name. The model’s makeup artist Vincent Oquendo shared a photo of the blonde beauty on Instagram on Sunday, March 3, that showed off her chunky jewelry game — including that blinding diamond-encrusted “Bieber” necklace — as she prepped for the Balenciaga show.

As you may recall, the newlywed first debuted her sentimental stunner in an Instagram Story post back in November, and it’s clearly maintained a spot in her jewelry box. The oversized bubble-letter design is completely covered in diamonds and hangs on an equally bedazzled chain. The sparkling style proved to be the coolest complement against her simple grey tee and paired perfectly with her hefty silver hoops and diamond safety pin earrings.

While the nameplate has never gone out of style, celebs have taken to wearing customizable jewelry that goes far beyond their first name. Chicago-based jeweler Lana Jewelry, for example, makes unexpected nameplates for stars like Madonna, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez and more. Madonna rocks a “Mambo” necklace in honor of a nickname her kids gave her. During her courtship with Zayn Malik, Hadid infamously wore a “Zayn” style, and JLo wears her beau Alex Rodriguez‘s number 13.

Speaking of the “Jenny From the Block” singer, she took the trend a step further last month when she showed off “Jennifer”-monogrammed Jennifer Zeuner Ciara Hoops (checkout our roundup of similar styles here!). With so many ways to personalize your jewelry game, there’s never been a better time to hop on the trend. And we’re taking our cue from Bieber with a nameplate necklace ASAP. Here are seven of our picks!