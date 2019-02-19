Forget nameplate necklaces! Jennifer Lopez is here to start a new personalized jewelry trend that will take your ear candy game to the next level. The trendsetter was out and about in Miami Beach on Saturday, February 16, rocking a pair of monogrammed hoops that offer a customized take on her signature earrings style.

We all know JLo loves a monogram. Last year, we waxed poetic about a super cool layered necklace look she rocked on the set of World of Dance, in which she piled on several nameplate necklace variations that were both conspicuous and inconspicuous. In addition to diamond-encrusted “Jennifer” neckpieces, she also sported a “13” by Chicago-based Lana Jewelry in honor of her beau Alex Rodriguez’s number from his baseball days.

At the time, Lana Jewelry founder Lana Bramlette told Us that the nameplate is the “most personal accessory you can own” and “ultimate power statement for the modern woman.” And while we totally agree, it seems like the “Jenny From the Block” singer has found a new way to rock the personalized trend.

Sporting athleisure, mirrored sunglasses and a topknot, the mom-of-two dressed up her off-duty ensemble with a bit of bespoke bling. On Instagram, she called the look “#SaturdayMood,” and she was serving up jewelry inspo even in her downtime.

One of the coolest things about the Second Act actress’ oversized gold hoops is that they are actually mismatched. Her left earring features “Jennifer” emblazoned in block letters, but her right hoop is plain. It’s the kind of unexpected detail we’ve come to expect from the fashionista — and it’s also perfectly in keeping with the high-fashion trend of wearing different earrings in different holes or ears.

Regardless of whether you prefer a perfect pair or a less matchy-matchy look like JLo, there are plenty of customizable monogram hoops and initial studs to choose from. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite personalized earrings inspired by Lopez’s ear candy!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.