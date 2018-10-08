In the words of Jennifer Lopez’s mane man Chris Appleton: “the #BronxBarbie is back!” J.Lo is currently filming season three of her NBC competition show World of Dance, and the multi-hyphenate HBIC was giving Us all kinds of throwback vibes when she and her team shared behind-the-scenes pics of her latest look. In the ultra-glam snaps, the songstress is rocking a bold blue suit, door-knocker earrings, mile-long braid and sultry smokey eyes that alone would have our hearts bursting at the ‘90s nostalgia, but it’s the layers and layers of shiny gold chains around her neck that really put the more-is-more ensemble over the top.

On Instagram, Lopez’s styling team of Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn (the pair is also behind the enviable wardrobes of Gwen Stefani, Jessica Biel, Heidi Klum and more) shared a few details about the outfit. “Baby Hairs ✔ Silk Suit ✔ Excessive Gold Chains ✔,” Haenn captioned her pic.

The royal blue silk Rasario suit is all kinds of sexy boss-lady chic, and the piled-on bling was a curated collection of pieces from several jewelers. Her braided twist earrings, block-letter nameplate, “13” pendant and Kite Chain are all by the L.A.-based Lana Jewelry, while some of the other glitzy chains came from Le Vian and Established Jewelry (including that #GirlPower “Boss” choker).

On her own Instagram Story, the diva posted a selfie with the caption “#detailzzzz” giving fans a closer look at her necklace party. Rather than sport a few dainty designs, J.Lo proved you can pile on countless bold statement necklaces — so long as you are aware of proportion, length and design.

The bedazzled nameplates, for example, added horizontal interest, while chains of various thicknesses cascaded around. The individual necklaces are entirely unique, but the mom of two ensured things stayed in the same family and felt cohesive by choosing all gold and diamond styles.

And while most of Us mere mortals would allow the eye-catching neck candy to do all the talking, Lopez further upped the ante by wearing those enormous hoops and having her glam squad of Appleton and makeup artist Scott Barnes give her a super sexy beauty look that had “Jenny From the Block” written all over it. Consider Us obsessed.

