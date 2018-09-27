Ever see a celeb wear something on the red carpet and wish you could get your hands on it for your next night-out? Well, here’s your chance. eBay has teamed up with some of Hollywood’s top stylists for its first-ever charity clothing and accessories sale. The eBay Fall Stylist Sale brings together celeb-worn dresses, shoes and jewelry as well as some one-of-a-kind finds from the stylists’ own closets for a star-studded shopping experience.

Each stylist is bringing his or her own unique spin to the sale, curating pieces around specific themes and choosing a charity to donate the proceeds. Karla Welch (the woman behind the looks of Justin Bieber, Tracee Ellis Ross, Busy Philipps and more), for example, is offering up a mix of wardrobe staples (think: a sexy velvet suit and the Biebs’ Balmain brogues) to benefit the Trevor Project. Jennifer Lopez and Gwen Stefani’s go-to team of Mariel Haenn and Rob Zangardi, meanwhile, are working with Create Now to auction off JLo’s awards show outfits, Stefani’s music video looks and more. Illaria Urbinati and Marni Senofonte are also part of the sale, which includes one of those iconic gen-Z yellow Beychella sweatshirts, fun jewelry, cute handbags and just about everything you’d need for a fall wardrobe upgrade.

Bidding on the more than 60 pieces in the sale ends Tuesday, October 2. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite celebrity goods from the eBay Fall 2018 Stylist Sale!