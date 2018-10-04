It’s time to think pink! October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, and, in an effort to raise money and awareness for prevention, research and education about the disease, countless fashion and beauty brands introduce an array of products each year in support of the cause.

Every 19 seconds, a women is diagnosed with breast cancer somewhere in the world, and there will be an estimated 260,000 new cases in 2018 alone. While tremendous strides have been made to increase preventive screening and improve treatment options, we are still a long way from a cure. This October, countless brands are partnering with some of the foremost cancer charity organizations. From haircare to makeup, lingerie to flower arrangements, the limited-edition BCA merch gives back to those who are doing the all-too-important work of supporting breast cancer patients and survivors, offering eduction and prevention and funding research.

Keep scrolling to shop of our favorite fashion and beauty Breast Cancer Awareness finds below, and be sure to check back all month long for updates!