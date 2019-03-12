Just when we thought it would be impossible for The Bachelor franchise to ever top Colton Underwood’s infamous fence jump last week, the reality TV gods served up an even more shocking twist on part one of the show’s season finale on Monday, March 11, when Underwood stepped out with a new hairstyle that the internet collectively lost its mind over.

In between emotional breakups with Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin (i.e. “Hannah G.”), Bachelor host Chris Harrison actually took a moment to ask the Bachelor about his new ‘do because it was just so darn distracting.

“The internet is going crazy right now. It’s trending all over Twitter,” Harrison joked. “I think your new haircut has broken Twitter.”

“I liked it,” Underwood replied with a sheepish grin. “I still do.”

‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Engagement Rings Through the Years

So what exactly is different about the 27-year-old’s sun-kissed strands? If we’re being honest, not all that much, but there has been an undeniable change in the former football player’s mane.

If you look closely, you’ll notice that his locks are slightly more grown out than the last time we saw him sobbing in Portugal, and it seems as though the reality star has a newfound appreciation of hair gel — and has been using the sticky stuff to sculpt a more surfer-inspired look (there is a chance, after all, he could still convince SoCal-native Cassie Randolph to give him a second chance, in which case the ‘do makes so much more sense).

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2019: New Haircuts, Color, Bangs, Extensions and More

While Twitter was busy comparing the tousled tresses to rockhopper penguins, cockatoos and even Cameron Diaz’s iconic hair gel scene in Something About Mary, we are vibing a doppelgänger we think Underwood will be a bit happier to hear … David Beckham.

Yes, that’s right, much like the Bachelor, the soccer star’s current ‘do is super cropped on the sides with a longer and slightly pointy top. And while the style may sound strange on paper, we all know the Brit pulls it off with ease, so there could be hope for Underwood, too.

Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement Rings From Alex Rodriguez, Ben Affleck, Marc Anthony and More: Photos

Heading into the second and final part of the Bachelor finale tonight, we now have two burning questions we need answered: (a) does Underwood end up alone, or (b) does Cassie take him back on the condition he cut his hair?

Only time will tell, rose lovers!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!