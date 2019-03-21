On Wednesdays we wear pink. Or, actually, this spring make that every day of the week.

We caught up with celebrity stylist Tara Swennen when checking out the latest and greatest from Walmart collections like Ellen Degeneres’ EV1 and Sofia Vergara’s line. The fashion guru behind celebs like Kristen Stewart, Emily Ratajkowski and Allison Janney shared with Us what’s hot for spring and how to wear the hottest trend.

Along with the usual suspects — florals, pastels and light fabrics — she revealed one color in particular that is so in right now.

“I think the main thing for women, especially after award season is we see a lot of pink,” the fashion guru told Us. “It’s one of those colors that I think is so fun in every form and every tone, from hot pink to a beautiful blush and even just a nice pastel.”

If pink hasn’t been in your wheelhouse in the past and you’re nervous to start incorporating it into your look, Swennen has a tip on how to get started.

“I would say keep that your main piece,” she told Us. “And then use black and white accents.” If you want to take it up a notch, these black and white pieces could come in patterns like checkers or polka dots.

Once you’ve mastered this pairing, she recommends to kick it up even further by complimenting it with a red item. Sounds scary, but when done right it actually looks totally chic and sophisticated.

“I always find that’s a really fun mix but keep it somewhat paired down,” she said. “The pink should be one element or maybe two like a shoe and a bag, just don’t overdo it because it can be loud.” No matter what you decide to wear with it, she said the focal point should always be the pink.

Now excuse us while we go hit “add to cart” on those blush sneakers we’ve been eyeing.

