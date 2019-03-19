Lupita Nyong’o has always been able to turn heads and stir up buzz over her fashion and beauty choices. Now she’s taking it a step even further while promoting her latest film, Us, thanks to colored contacts.

On Monday, March 18, the award-winning actress appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert rocking possibly the creepiest look we’ve ever been envious of. Per usual, the star looked gorgeous in a hot pink sparkly jumpsuit with a matching bold lip and sparkly diamond earrings. But the most eye-catching part of her entire ensemble: her golden contact lenses.

“Talking to Lupita Nyong’o was always engrossing because you have beautiful eyes,” the late night show host said during the segment. “But they’re particularly arresting tonight.”

He’s not kidding! We haven’t decided whether we love it or hate it but one thing is for sure — we cannot look away.

Colbert on the other hand is a little more decisive. “I love the fashion choice of the golden eyes,” he said. “I’m going for the darker things in life right now,” she quickly replied.

Her longtime makeup artist Nick Barose shared a bit of the inspiration behind her look in an Instagram on March 18. “’80s rockstar who’s also a vampire…but make it fashun,” he wrote in a caption accompanying her photo. And boy did he nail that.

When speaking with Us on Get Tressed With Us, Barose talked about her bold SXSW look he created and why he loved working with the Black Panther actress so much. He called her a wonderful collaborator because she’s just about down for anything (clearly). “She’s always embracing fun,” he said.

Along with her hairstylist Vernon Francois and fashion stylist Micaela Erlanger, he explained they strive to pay attention to the kind of movie she’s in, channeling and playing around with that.

Now that she’s starring in Jordan Peele’s latest horror movie, we imagine we’ll be seeing a lot more of these terrifyingly cool styles during the press tour.

