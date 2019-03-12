And the bride wore … sneakers! On what is likely one of the most memorable days of a woman’s life, it is only fair that she is as comfortable as she is glowing. So you can imagine our delight that Keds and Kate Spade New York are expanding their bridal sneaker collection to include seven new sparkly styles for spring 2019 that’ll have you kissing those towering stilettos goodbye.

Whether you (or your bridal party!) are looking for a pair of pumped up kicks to change into for the reception or you want to walk down the aisle like a boss in the functional footwear a la Serena Williams at her 2017 nuptials (she memorably rocked a pair of bespoke bedazzled Nike Cortez sneaks under her spectacular Alexander McQueen strapless gown), the latest Keds x Kate Spade New York collab has something for everyone.

The latest editions to the now-30-piece wedding-inspired line feature a mix of flat and flatform styles that offer a bit of height without sacrificing comfort. Available in white, cream and rose gold glitter, pearl- and bow-adorned satin and more, the sneakers are all about form and function.

“The new Bridal Collection is such a beautiful extension of the line that we launched so successfully last year,” Keds president Gillian Meek said in a statement. “The new Triple Decker styles we’ve added are enhanced by luxe fabrics like satin and special touches like pearl foxing. I’m thrilled that we’re able to give brides and bridal parties everywhere fresh styles to celebrate their big days in style and comfort.”

Priced between $85 and $120, the entire Keds x Kate Spade New York Bridal Collection is available at Keds.com. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite new styles!