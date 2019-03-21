By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand

Happy National Fragrance Day! What better way to celebrate than with a fresh new scent just in time for spring?

With the cold, dark winter months just about past, it’s time to give those spice-filled, rich aromas a break and work in a lighter scent here and there. With the temperatures starting to rise and the flowers beginning to bloom, we’re feeling something lighter, sweeter and fresher.

Luckily there are tons of amazing options that we just cannot get enough of. And no, not all of them are filled with floral notes.

For instance, Viktor & Rolf created a new take on a bloom-packed scent by adding a salt flower accord and the result is heavenly. And Tory Burch’s latest EDP was inspired by her parents’ love story and smells of peony, black current and balsam.

Not only do they all smell incredible, but they also look gorgeous too. Jo Malone has a new patchouli scent that is housed in the most beautiful hand-painted bottle, making it the perfect pick for those who like to put their fragrances on display. And Tom Ford’s Costa Azzurra Acqua comes in that classic square bottle but its bright blue coloring stands out in any kind of collection. It’s so mesmerizing we can hardly take our eyes off of it.

Some of these might seem like splurges, but don’t worry! You’re celebrating a holiday after all.

So from Miu Miu’s stunning fruity floral to Badgley Mischka’s only scent, keep scrolling to check out the nine best new perfumes in honor of National Fragrance Day.