Karlie Kloss and Candice Swanepoel debuted new haircuts this February, giving a glimpse at what the hottest hair for Spring 2019 will be. But it isn’t about any specific color or style. Instead Harry Josh (the mastermind behind both models’ new looks) gave Stylish the scoop on what the hair-move for spring is — simply losing it.

“It’s all about reaching new lengths,” he told Us. “I think women want to shed 2018 and start 2019 fresh.” So what exactly does this mean? Well, if you have long- or medium-length hair it’s really about just bringing the haircut you have up six to seven inches. So if it’s to your waist you cut it up to your bra line or if it’s to your chest, chop it at your shoulders.

Sounds simple, right? Well that’s because it is! “It’s not as difficult as people think it is to transform their hair,” he said. “Just work with what you’ve got, refresh what you’ve got.”

The good news is you don’t really have to relearn how to style your hair according to a new cut or color. Most people can just go on using the same products and regimen. However, he notes that people with thick hair might have to start using a flat iron near the roots to depuff. Without the weight to pull it down when people with thick hair cut it shorter, a mane can poof up. So he suggests just lifting the roots and pressing a flat iron against one inch of them to take out any volume.

Though there isn’t any specific trend for the season, he does think layers are out and clean lines are in. According to the celeb hairstylist, Irina Shayk’s sleek bob at the 2019 Golden Globes set off the preference for one-length looks

But why isn’t there one specific hair trend to speak to like a pixie or a bob? “It’s a chaotic time in beauty,” he said. “Everything’s being thrown at us so fast it’s impossible for a real trend to last.” The results have become a melting pot of ideas. For instance, right now Fashion Week is showing Fall-Winter 2019 lines but rather than waiting six months to hop on the styles sent down the runway, people are ready to copy the looks immediately thanks to social media and fast fashion.

With spring being a time to revitalize and reinvigorate all parts of life, this refreshing hair move is absolutely ideal.

