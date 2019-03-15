Time to curb your afternoon sweet tooth (without the calories and sugars)! Sally Hansen is teaming up with Jelly Belly for the nail brand’s latest capsule collection and the whole thing is seriously sweet.

With spring right around the corner, the candied treats provide the best color inspo to brighten up and freshen up nails just in time for the new season. Part of their Insta-Dri collection, which means nails only need 60 seconds to dry, the new line includes 11 polishes aptly named after the candy’s flavors.

“We are so excited to partner with Jelly Belly — a truly iconic jelly bean brand that celebrates color and creativity,” the Vice President of Sally Hansen Global and U.S. Marketing Celia Tombalakian said in a statement. “The collection is an emphasis on Jelly Belly’s wildly popular flavors that are translated into our quick dry polish. The vibrant and juicy shades are a perfect way to welcome spring on your nails.”

Some of our favorite colors are Very Cherry, a bold bright red that’s equal parts fun and sophisticated, Tutti-Fruitti, a speckled sparkle shade that looks like cupcake confetti, and Strawberry Cheesecake, a pale pink shade with hot pink glitter that’s the perfect playful spring shade.

Sweets and beauty have long been creating collaborations together that seem strange but surprisingly work! From Too Faced’s rich scented Chocolate Bar Eyeshadow Palette to Sephora’s popsicle-shaped Museum of Ice Cream collection to It’s Skin Macaron Lip Balms, the two have been linked time and time again. And honestly, we don’t hate it.

Available now at drugstores nationwide and Target.com, the polishes in the Sally Hansen x Jelly Belly Insta-Dri Collection cost $4.99 a bottle.

