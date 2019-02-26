Girl time makes everything better. Khloé Kardashian distracted herself from Tristan Thompson cheating on her with Jordyn Woods by getting glam with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Khloé, 34, posted a series of pictures from the sibling hangout to her Instagram page in the early hours of Tuesday, February 26. She captioned the slideshow, “‘Step up in this bitch like.’”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author looked stunning in a sparkly iridescent bodysuit that hugged her figure. Kourtney, 39, rocked a similar look, although her glittery outfit was completely sheer and showed off her black bra and underwear. The supermodel, 23, for her part, went for a retro vibe and wore a red latex minidress, long white gloves, white heels and black tights.

The girls stood in a variety of poses, one of which featured Khloé and Jenner grabbing Kourtney’s bottom as she faced away from the camera. The eldest of the Kardashian-Jenner siblings shared three of the same photos to her own Instagram account and wrote, “Smile for the camera.”

The Victoria’s Secret model also posted two of the snapshots, but didn’t add a caption. (Kim Kardashian couldn’t attend the fun night because she was in Montreal, Canada, for a Thierry Mugler exhibition.)

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin was the photographer for the shoot and was pretty bummed that none of the girls gave her credit for the pics. “Seriously? I gave u guys the best night of my life,” the 38-year-old quipped on Jenner’s post. “@kendalljenner @kourtneykardash @khloekardashian there goes my photography carrier.”

The special evening came a week after the Revenge Body host found out that Thompson, 27, cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend. Woods, 21, was caught “making out” with the NBA star at a party on February 17. A source previously told Us Weekly that Woods first “denied” any wrongdoings when Khloé confronted her, but she eventually “admitted” it was true.

A second insider added that the Good American founder also questioned the Cleveland Cavilers player — who previously cheated on her in April 2018 just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True — about the infidelity and he “admitted it was true” as well. She then ended their two-plus year relationship.

Khloé is going through a difficult time right now, but she has her family by her side to help get her through it.