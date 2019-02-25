The 91st annual Academy Awards were a night to remember, but the excitement continued even after the lights at the Dolby Theater turned off. There were a slew of afterparties around Los Angeles that kicked off at the end of the biggest night in Hollywood — and stars totally let loose.

Vanity Fair hosted its annual post-Oscars bash at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Sunday, February 24, but the fun continued well into the early hours of Monday, February 25. Us Weekly had eyewitnesses inside the party and watched as celebrities including Lady Gaga, Jason Momoa, Heidi Klum and Idris Elba sipped on cocktails, caught up with old friends and danced the night away during the event.

Keep scrolling to get an exclusive minute-by-minute look into the star-studded afterparty!

11:23 p.m. PT: David Harbour and Alison Sudol walk in holding hands. They’re in line to pose for the red carpet when Brian Tyree Henry turns around and goes, “David, how are you man?!” The two hug and Harbour introduces Sudol to Henry.

11:26 p.m. PT: Linda Cardellini’s husband, Steve Rodriguez, holds her clutch and takes photos of her on his iPhone as she poses.

11:28 p.m. PT: Brie Larson lovingly rubs something off Danai Gurira’s back as Gurira gets ready to pose.

11:34 p.m. PT: Jesse Williams is casually standing with his girlfriend, Taylour Paige. They’re both holding cocktails and talking.

11:35 p.m. PT: Kate Bosworth takes a selfie with a brunette girl while they wait for drinks at the bar. Bosworth looks at it and says, “That’s so cute!”

11:43 p.m. PT: Tiffany Haddish and Chaka Khan are dancing in the middle of the party to the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams.”

11:45 p.m. PT: Melissa McCarthy is in a black Adidas tracksuit talking in a circle of guests at the back of the dance floor with her husband, Ben Falcone, close by.

11:45 p.m. PT: Momoa is talking with a male guest on the dance floor, while wife Lisa Bonet is beside him with her back to him. Bonet is having a heart-to-heart conversation with Amandla Stenberg. Nearby is Rowan Blanchard, who’s with Stenberg all night.

11:48 p.m. PT: Maya Rudolph is outside, chatting in a group, not drinking anything.

11:49 p.m. PT: Darren Criss is drinking a cocktail in private room by the bathroom with the door cracked open.

11:50 p.m. PT: Vanessa Hudgens and Joey King chat for a bit by the bar.

11:55 p.m. PT: Klum and Tom Kaulitz are standing next to each other. Klum introduces the musician to a guest and says, “This is my future husband!”

12:00 a.m. PT: Michael B. Jordan chows down an In-N-Out cheeseburger while chatting with Elba.

12:03 a.m. PT: Amy Poehler and Rudolph look at a photo a man shows them on his phone. The two trail off together and walk through the party away from the man.

12:07 a.m. PT: Jordan, Gurira and Serena Williams chat in a group and people swarm around them. Williams stops talking and starts dancing to Cardi B’s “I Like It.” She gets so into it.

12:10 a.m. PT: Alex Rodriguez is holding a drink in one hand and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s hand in the other as he guides them out of the party.

12:13 a.m. PT: Trevor Noah and Winnie Harlow chat. Meanwhile, Gerard Butler is hugging and almost knocking over a male guest when they see each other.

12:14 a.m. PT: Sarah Paulson is against a back wall by the bar. She is having a serious conversation with a woman.

12:18 a.m. PT: Cardellini is breaking it down on the dance floor to Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk.”

12:20 a.m. PT: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Cole Sprouse, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and a few others are hanging out by the back bar. Nick and Chopra Jonas are cute and very mellow. They’ll occasionally whisper into the other’s ears and the “Jealous” singer has his arm around his wife’s lower back when they talk to other guests. Turner, meanwhile, orders a round of shots for a few guests and talks to Hailee Steinfield.

12:40 a.m. PT: Steinfeld introduces herself to Charles Melton and Camila Mendes. Melton and Mendes are later joined by Riverdale costars Sprouse and Madelaine Petsch. They dance in a circle together for a while.

12:55 a.m. PT: Camila Cabello and her boyfriend, Mathew Hussey, are holding hands as they walk through the crowd.

12:57 a.m. PT: Gaga is drinking champagne and being escorted outside by security. She talks to an In-N-Out Burger employee for a while and has her Oscar placed on the table in front of her. She’s talking to guests, mostly saying thank you. She smokes a cigarette while enjoying conversation. She looks really happy and content.

1:00 a.m. PT: Sarah Hyland stands next to boyfriend Wells Adams, who is drinking a cocktail. Jesse Tyler Ferguson approaches them and hugs Adams.

12:30 a.m. PT: The Riverdale crew dances to Lauryn Hill’s “Doo-Wop (That Thing).”

1:17 a.m. PT: Regina King sits on a couch with a bunch of men. She’s all smiles, but looks wiped out.

1:23 a.m. PT: On the couch next to King is Quincy Jones with a bunch of people sitting around him.

1:45 a.m. PT: Everyone’s mostly clearing out, but Dylan Sprouse and his girlfriend, Barbara Palvin, are still walking through the party with full drinks in their hands.

2:10 a.m. PT: Cole, Dylan and Palvin leave the party and get into an Uber.

