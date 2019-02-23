Time for celebration! Hollywood is gearing up for its biggest night of the year — Oscars 2019! — with a slew of star-studded parties.

Before some of the most famous actors in Tinseltown, including Michael B. Jordan, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson, take the stage to present at the 91st annual Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, the biggest and brightest stars have been hitting up pre-Oscars blowouts for Cadillac, ESSENCE x MACRO, WME and more.

Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed, for example, made a rare appearance on the red carpet at the bash hosted by the car brand. “They posed together and were so cute,” an insider who attended the festivities exclusively told Us Weekly of the couple.

Hilary Swank attended the same event with her new husband, Philip Schneider. “They were holding hands on the carpet and she was twirling and had a swing in her step,” the same insider revealed to Us.

Other notable celebrities who were spotted out and about in the days leading up to the Academy Awards were Liam Hemsworth, Tiffany Haddish, John Stamos, Rami Malek, Rebel Wilson, Gal Gadot, and Serena Williams.

Wilson, 38, posted a picture of herself with Malek, 37, from the WME party. “Night At The Museum 3 mini reunion,” the Isn’t It Romantic actress captioned the snapshot of her smiling next to her former costar. “Good luck @ramimalek and all the other nominees x.” (Malek is nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.)

Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that there will be no host at this year’s Oscars. (Kevin Hart stepped down from the position after his past homophobic tweets resurfaced in December.) This marks the first time that the ceremony will operate without someone leading the production since 1989.

The 91st annual Academy Awards airs on ABC Sunday, February 24, at 8 p.m. ET. Until then, scroll down to see which stars hit up the parties before the show!