The biggest night in film is almost here. Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards on Tuesday, January 22.

Roma and The Favorite lead this year’s list with 10 nominations apiece, and Netflix scored its first-ever best picture nod thanks to Roma.

See the list of nominees below, then tune in to the hostless 2019 Oscars on ABC Sunday, February 24, live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Best Picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favorite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

Best Actor

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Actress

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Original Song

“All the Stars,” Black Panther

“I’ll Fight,” RBG

“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Original Score

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Foreign Language Film

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Documentary Feature

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Best Documentary Short Subject

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Best Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Animated Short Film

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best Live Action Short Film

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Best Production Design

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Best Cinematography

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Film Editing

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Best Original Screenplay

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

Nick Ballelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Best Adapted Screenplay

Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott, BlacKkKlansman

Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters, A Star Is Born

Joel and Ethan Coen, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Best Sound Mixing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Best Sound Editing

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Best Costume Design

Ruth Carter, Black Panther

Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

