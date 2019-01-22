The biggest night in film is almost here. Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross announced the nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards on Tuesday, January 22.
Roma and The Favorite lead this year’s list with 10 nominations apiece, and Netflix scored its first-ever best picture nod thanks to Roma.
See the list of nominees below, then tune in to the hostless 2019 Oscars on ABC Sunday, February 24, live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favorite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Original Song
“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“I’ll Fight,” RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Best Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Best Production Design
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best Original Screenplay
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Nick Ballelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott, BlacKkKlansman
Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters, A Star Is Born
Joel and Ethan Coen, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Costume Design
Ruth Carter, Black Panther
Sandy Powell, The Favourite
Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!
Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!