Off the market! Hilary Swank married entrepreneur Philip Schneider in an intimate ceremony on Sunday, August 28.

Vogue reports that the couple, who secretly got engaged in 2016, tied the knot at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California. “It’s a stunning private community surrounded by 20,000 acres of conservancy and an intimate redwood grove populated with trees that are over 800 years old,” Swank, 44, told the publication.

The Oscar winner also recalled her first date with Schneider. “It was a blind date set up by actor Misha Collins’s wife, Vicki, and another close friend Jean,” Swank revealed. “We met at 10:00 a.m. and parted ways at 11:00 p.m. We clearly enjoyed our time!”

The pair got engaged a year and a half after the introduction. “We don’t know why [we] waited that long!” Swank said, noting that Schneider popped the question during a romantic getaway in Colorado. “We stumbled upon a beautiful sanctuary deep in the mountains. It had a stunning waterfall that cascades down to rustic cabins built in the 1800s surrounded by beautiful pines and big skies. One evening, Philip dropped to one knee in front of the waterfall and proposed — he sweetly made sure my dogs were nearby so they could bear witness!”

Swank, who wore Elie Saab Couture for her special day, gushed over the special occasion, which featured Swank’s best friend Mariska Hargitay as maid of honor. “It was timeless,” she told Vogue. “There is just no other way to describe it. I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true.”

After saying “I do,” the newlyweds performed a tap dance to Moby’s “In My Heart,” inspired by Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

“I doubt we completely pulled off the modern-day version of Fred and Ginger, but we had fun, and our family and friends seemed to enjoy it,” raved Swank. “We prepared for it with the stellar and unparalleled Chloe Arnold and shocked ourselves and our guests by not stepping on each other’s toes!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!