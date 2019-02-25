Oscars 2019: Most Tweeted Moments of the Night

Billy Porter set the tone early on when he sashayed his way across the red carpet hours before the 91st annual Academy Awards kicked off at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, February 24. The Pose star’s fierce Christian Siriano tuxedo dress immediately lit up Twitter, making his name one of the evening’s top trending topics.

Queen + Adam Lambert officially kicked off the show with a rousing medley of “We Will Rock You” and “We Are the Champions” as a tribute to the rock band’s late frontman, Freddie Mercury, and the Oscar-nominated (and eventually Oscar-winning) biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Throughout the night, Twitter had plenty to talk about, from Chris Evans’ swoon-worthy chivalry to Rami Malek’s big win for the Queen flick. But perhaps the biggest moment of all came when Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga hit the stage to perform a tender rendition of “Shallow” from their movie A Star Is Born. Countless viewers tweeted about the costars’ “electrifying chemistry,” with many yearning for Cooper and Gaga to become a couple offscreen too — even though the actor’s longtime girlfriend, Irina Shayk, with whom he shares 22-month-old daughter Lea, was sitting in the front row.

Of course, the awards were another topic of conversation online. Twitter users celebrated Alfonso Cuarón after he won best director for Roma, while Green Book’s best picture win raised a few eyebrows.

Scroll down for all of the details on the 10 most tweeted moments from the 2019 Oscars!