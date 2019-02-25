A true gentlemen! Chris Evans helped Regina King walk to the stage to accept the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday, February 24 — and Twitter cannot handle the actor’s chivalry.

The 37-year-old Captain America star jumped up to offer his arm after the If Beale Street Could Talk actress’ Oscar de la Renta dress got caught on her shoe. He then walked her up the stairs. King thanked Evans for his kind gesture before she accepted her award.

“REGINA KING AND CHRIS EVANS BUDDY COMEDY NOW NOW NOW,” one user tweeted after the sweet moment on Sunday night.

A second person wrote, “Of course @ChrisEvans saves the day by making sure Regina King doesn’t fall. I knew you were deserving of the title of best Chris. #Oscars.”

“Green Book 2 about the inspiring story behind Chris Evans helping Regina King to the stage at this year’s #Oscars is already nominated for next year’s Best Picture,” a third person tweeted.

This is not the first time that Evans has made headlines for escorting an actress to the stage. Back in January 2015, the Avengers actor lent a hand to Betty White as she was named the Favorite TV Icon at the 2015 People’s Choice Awards.

Four years later, Evans responded to a tweet about his moment with White on the comedian’s 97th birthday. “it’s betty white’s birthday, and i remember when this happened and my heart immediately wanted a buddy cop movie with the two of them,” a fan captioned a photo of Evans helping White at the PCAs.

As long as I’m the pragmatic voice of reason and she’s the hotheaded wildcard. https://t.co/GvUIi9ci1I — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 17, 2019

Evans appeared to be a fan of the film idea, replying, “As long as I’m the pragmatic voice of reason and she’s the hotheaded wildcard.”

