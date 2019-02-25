Yep, it’s official: We need Ally and Jackson Maine to go on tour. A Star Is Born costars Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed their duet “Shallow” at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24.

Gaga, 32, and Cooper, 44, dramatically walked together from the audience to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. He took a seat on a bar stool as she sat behind a Steinway & Sons piano. Throughout the performance, which earned a standing ovation, the onscreen couple rarely broke eye contact. During the final notes of the ballad, Cooper walked over to Gaga and sat beside her, lovingly nestling his head in her neck.

A Star Is Born was nominated for eight Oscars, including best picture, best actor for Cooper, best actress for Gaga and best song for “Shallow.” It won the latter. The musical drama was Cooper’s directorial debut, but the Academy only recognized his onscreen role and not his work behind the camera.

“At the end of the day, he knows that he’s the best director in my eyes, and in all of our eyes as his cast,” Gaga, who recently called off her engagement to talent agent Christian Carino, told the Los Angeles Times in January. “I know that he’s so happy that we’ve all been nominated and that the film was recognized and we all feel really, really beyond elated for the recognition.”

The Hangover star also addressed the snub, admitting during an interview earlier this month that he initially “felt embarrassed” but later realized that “it should not give me any sense of whether I did my job or not.”

The Oscars marked Gaga and Cooper’s second time performing “Shallow” together since the October 2018 release of A Star Is Born. They previously performed it in January during the pop star’s Enigma residency in Las Vegas when the actor made a surprise appearance on stage at the end of the show.

Ahead of the Oscars performance, Cooper joked to E! News that he was “terrified.” He later said on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that he decided to perform as himself because he has retired his onscreen rocker’s persona.

