Lady Gaga has nothing but gratitude for the Academy after scoring two Oscar nominations for her role in A Star Is Born, but she wishes her costar Bradley Cooper would have been recognized for directing the film.

“You never know what’s going to happen. But at the end of the day, he knows that he’s the best director in my eyes, and in all of our eyes as his cast,” the singer, 32, said during an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday, January 22, after the nominees for the 2019 Academy Awards were announced. “I know that he’s so happy that we’ve all been nominated and that the film was recognized and we all feel really, really beyond elated for the recognition.”

A Star Is Born received eight nods, including best picture. Cooper, 44, and Gaga are up for best actor and best actress, respectively, but many fans and critics were surprised to find out that the Hangover star was snubbed of a nomination for his acclaimed directorial debut.

Despite the upset, the six-time Grammy winner teased that she wants to perform “Shallow,” which is nominated for best original song, with Cooper at the February 24 awards ceremony.

“We love to perform and we love to make art, so we’ll make it happen,” she told the newspaper. “That would be a tremendous honor to perform that song at the Oscars. It was so sweet; I was getting messages this morning from my cowriters, and they wrote something funny: ‘Tell me something, boy, aren’t you happy we made all that noise?’ I think sometimes people forget that even though this is a big movie, we’re all really artists that are like kids playing in a sandbox. To be recognized at this level just makes the heart explode, because truly and deeply, I still very much feel like a child with big dreams.”

Gaga said that she was “so overwhelmed and happy” when she found out that she is now an Oscar-nominated actress. She told the Times that her manager called her first thing in the morning after she woke up to share the good news. Her fiancé, Christian Carino, also left her a note.

“I just started crying,” she said. “There’s really no award that is more esteemed than the Oscar in acting, and for music, it is also extremely special.”

