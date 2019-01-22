And the Oscar goes to … The 91st annual Academy Awards are still more than a month away, but history has already been made multiple times.

The nominees for this year’s show were announced by Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross on Tuesday, January 22. The Favourite and Roma walked away with 10 nods apiece, and celebrities such as Olivia Colman, Rami Malek and Regina King were nominated for the first time.

The biggest night in film already shook things up by having no host for the 2019 ceremony (which is set to air on ABC on Sunday, February 24) following the controversy surrounding Kevin Hart. Keep scrolling to see other ways the latest round of Oscar nominations made history!