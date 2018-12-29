Lady Gaga delivered nothing but hits — and then some! — during the launch of her highly anticipated Enigma residency at Park MGM resort’s Park Theater in Las Vegas on Friday, December 28.

Hours before the show started, Us Weekly exclusively revealed that the pop star’s setlist includes “a ton of greatest hits” mixed with “a few fan favorites.” A source explained, “Gaga’s show is insane. It’s super high-energy and has a ton of innovative production elements. She’s going to kick ass and take names with this residency. Vegas hasn’t seen anything like this.”

Scroll through to see photos from the first concert and get all of the details, from the setlist to the costumes!