Lady Gaga once sang, “Just dance, gonna be OK.” And she’ll do just that when her Las Vegas residency Enigma kicks off at the Park MGM resort’s new Park Theater on Friday, December 28.

“Gaga’s show is insane. It’s super high-energy and has a ton of innovative production elements,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “She’s going to kick ass and take names with this residency. Vegas hasn’t seen anything like this.”

As for the setlist, the source reveals that it will include “a ton of greatest hits” mixed with “a few fan favorites.”

A second insider hints that the pop star, 32, may even have a surprise in store for her Little Monsters: “She’s had new music in the works for a while now. Don’t rule out the possibility of it debuting at some point during the residency’s yearlong run. She definitely has new music ready to go at any time.”

Gaga announced in December 2017 that she was heading to Sin City, joining the likes of Celine Dion, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and the Backstreet Boys.

“I can’t wait to share Enigma with all of my fans and with Las Vegas,” the six-time Grammy winner later said in a statement. “We’re creating a show unlike anything I’ve done before. It will be a celebration of all that is unique and different within us. The challenges of bravery can be overcome with creativity and courage that is grown out of adversity, love and music.”

In addition to Enigma’s 23 dates, Gaga — who recently sparked Oscar buzz for her role opposite Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born — will play a separate series of nine shows dubbed Jazz & Piano featuring stripped-down versions of her hits as well as music from the Great American Songbook.

