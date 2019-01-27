One lucky crowd! Bradley Cooper joined his A Star Is Born costar Lady Gaga on stage during her Saturday, January 26, concert in Las Vegas to perform their hit song “Shallow” from the film live for the first time.

Cooper, 44, was greeted with a giant hug from Gaga, 32, as he appeared in front of the audience at her Enigma residency. He sported a casual look, wearing a hat — which he took off for the song — with fitted jeans and a dark jacket paired with a V-neck shirt.

The pair walked to center stage together as the “Born This Way” songstress helped mic up the Silver Linings Playbook actor, who quipped that his A Star Is Born character, Jackson Maine, never wore in-ears. The crowd then erupted in applause as Gaga and Cooper belted out the duet.

Concertgoers went wild for the performance, taking to social media to gush over the nearly five-minute moment between the two. “BRADLEY COOPER AND LADY GAGA SINGING SHALLOW LIVE??? MY DREAM CAME TRUE??? I’M SCREAMING???” one fan wrote. Another added: “If you need something to brighten up your day, here’s lady gaga and bradley cooper singing Shallow together for the first time.”

Their performance comes just one night before the SAG Awards, where the American Sniper star and Gaga are both nominated for awards for their roles in the drama romance film.

Cooper is up for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his portrayal of Jackson. Gaga, for her part, is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for her role of Ally. A Star Is Born is also a fan favorite to win in the Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture category.

Earlier this month, “Shallow” won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song – Motion Picture and the Best Song award at the Critics Choice, where Gaga also took home the award for Best Actress.

