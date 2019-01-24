Bradley Cooper’s name has been on everyone’s lips during the 2019 awards season due to this acclaimed role as Jackson Maine in A Star Is Born, which also marked his directorial debut. But the musical drama is, of course, not the first time that the Oscar nominee has made waves for his talent.

The Philadelphia native, 44, picked up his first acting credit in 1999, when he made a one-episode cameo opposite Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City. His big-screen debut came two years later in the cult classic Wet Hot American Summer, in which he played Michael Ian Black’s love interest.

Cooper made a name for himself with Alias, which he starred in from 2001 to 2006. He portrayed Will Tippin, a local newspaper reporter and the best friend of Jennifer Garner’s character, Sydney Bristow. Between filming the ABC thriller, Cooper starred in the 2005 flick Wedding Crashers.

The actor’s breakthrough role came in the 2009 comedy The Hangover alongside Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis. The trio reprised their parts in the 2011 and 2013 sequels.

Cooper received his first Oscar nomination in 2013 for his role as Pat Solitano Jr., a man living with bipolar disorder, in Silver Linings Playbook. He later scored nods for American Hustle and American Sniper in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

In more recent years, the blue-eyed hunk’s career continued to take off with roles in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and A Star Is Born (2018), among many other films. He acted opposite Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born and received three more Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Watch the video above to revisit some of the best moments from Cooper’s blockbuster career so far!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!