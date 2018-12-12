Awards season continues! The nominations for the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday, December 12.

The Guild revealed the film and TV nominees via livestream at 10 a.m. ET on the SAG, TNT, TBS and TruTV websites, as well as their respective YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.

Alan Alda will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award for his career accomplishments and humanitarian work. Past recipients include Morgan Freeman, Betty White, Carol Burnett and the late Debbie Reynolds.

See the full list of nominations below!

FILM:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

Crazy Rich Asians

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John David Washington, BlackKklansman

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role

Amy Adams, Vice

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

TV:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinsky, Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry

Atlanta

Glow

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series

Allison Brie, Glow

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alex Bornstien, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Leer

Bill Pulman, The Sinner

Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Emma Stone, Maniac

The 2019 SAG Awards air live from Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 27, at 8 p.m. ET.

