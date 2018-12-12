Awards season continues! The nominations for the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday, December 12.
The Guild revealed the film and TV nominees via livestream at 10 a.m. ET on the SAG, TNT, TBS and TruTV websites, as well as their respective YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.
Alan Alda will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award for his career accomplishments and humanitarian work. Past recipients include Morgan Freeman, Betty White, Carol Burnett and the late Debbie Reynolds.
See the full list of nominations below!
FILM:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
Crazy Rich Asians
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
John David Washington, BlackKklansman
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams, Vice
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
TV:
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Krasinsky, Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Drama Series
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Barry
Atlanta
Glow
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series
Allison Brie, Glow
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alex Bornstien, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Leer
Bill Pulman, The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Emma Stone, Maniac
The 2019 SAG Awards air live from Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 27, at 8 p.m. ET.
