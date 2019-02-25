Oscars

Should Helen Mirren and Jason Momoa Do a Rom-Com Together? Twitter Says Yes!

By
Helen Mirren and Jason Momoa speak onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The first 30 minutes of the 91st Academy Awards left viewers with one question: Why haven’t Helen Mirren and Jason Momoa costarred in a rom-com yet?

Cinephiles took to Twitter on Sunday, February 24, to campaign for a movie with the dame, 73, and the Aquaman star, 39, after the duo took the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to present the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature to Free Solo.

“100% will watch a romcom with Helen Mirren & Jason Momoa. #Oscars,” one Twitter user wrote. Another viewer echoed, “And suddenly I want to see a #HelenMirren/#JasonMomoa #romcom. Helen plays a harried executive from #London who goes on vacation in #Hawaii and gets leied by Jason.”

A third tweeter dubbed Mirren and Momoa “the next on screen couple right here.”

Some viewers weren’t totally convinced about the prospect of the pair starring in a rom-com, but they did have other genres in mind. “I DEMAND A HELEN MIRREN & JASON MOMOA SUPERHERO TEAM-UP MOVIE NOW!!!” one Twitter user wrote. Another person suggested “a buddy cop movie.”

Mirren and Momoa may have been an unlikely pairing, but their chemistry was undeniable on stage. At one point, the Queen star dubbed the Game of Thrones alum a “Hawaiian God” after insisting that they did not coordinate their outfits.

“We can both wear pink,” she noted. “Finally, times are changing.”

Tell Us: Would you check out a Mirren-Momoa flick?

