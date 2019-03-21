Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are celebrating something else in addition to their March 9 engagement — a new shades collaboration! The couple just launched two new sunglasses lines with Quay Australia along with a steamy photoshoot to promote the new sunnies! Nothing says “We’re getting married” like a his-and-hers sunglass collection, are we right?

The basics: The women’s line is called Quay x JLo while the men’s is Quay x ARod, and — bonus for your wallet —many of the styles in both collections are under $60.

See it: Check out the Quay x JLo and Quay x ARod collections starting at $35 at Quay Australia!

When revealing the collaboration on Instagram, Lopez expressed her love for Quay, saying that the brand’s sunnies have “literally become part of [her] daily life and Alex’s too.” It’s no surprise too since the pair, who have incredibly fashion-forward couple style, have been spotted out wearing Quay sunglasses more than once.

“Sunglasses are my accessory of self-expression,” she said. “I can wear them from the gym to the red carpet, and this line perfectly captures the sporty, but also sexy and glam vibe that I love!”

As you would expect from a woman known for her crazy stage outfits, Lopez’s collection is full of statement shades with fun colors, golden metal accents and oversized shapes that would be flattering on any face shape. Styles include aviator, round, oversized, cat eye, shield and so many more with names like “Get Right” and “El Dinero.”

All of these sunglasses come in a limited-edition white faux-snakeskin zip case with luxe gold hardware. There’s also the Four Piece Fold-Up Case, which opens up to a luxe velvet lining and can display multiple pairs at once!

Rodriguez’s collection is all about effortless and laid-back style — in other words, it’s very A-Rod-esque. There are five different styles of sunglasses ranging from classic square shades to aviators and navigator shapes. The lenses don’t shy away from color, so there are so many different variations to choose from.

