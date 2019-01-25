We love the multi-functionality of sunglasses. Seriously! They’re so much more than an accessory we throw on while heading out the door to protect our eyes. They keep us feeling chic even on mornings when we wake up with eye bags as puffy as our puffer coats. They’re a sleek finishing touch for when we’re dressed to impress. Sometimes they even serve as a mirror for when we need to check that our mascara hasn’t run halfway down our face by the middle of the day. We’ve been there.

The Quay Australia Roxanne Aviator Sunglasses do all that with the added bonus of unique studs that will have people staring at in awe, but also nervously wondering if we’re watching them admiring our shades from behind the tinted lenses. The answer is yes, by the way. Another bonus? How about the fact that Jennifer Lopez has been spotted out wearing these exact sunnies and looking fabulous? Yup, that’s good enough for Us.

The Roxanne sunnies feature no-nonsense, nickel-free metal arms and frameless lenses of multiple colors and reflective qualities.

When J.Lo stepped out in her Quays, she was on her way to a morning gym session with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. Even though she was wearing a hoodie, leggings and athletic sneakers, she still managed to stun with big gold hoops and her sunnies. She, of course, also protected her eyes from the shining sun and looked great while doing it in her sunnies.

Quay Australia is a trusted name in sunglasses and they’ve yet to let us down. This specific pair of shades is actually a collaboration between the brand and Jaclyn Roxanne Hill, hence the “Roxanne” name. Hill is a YouTube star with almost six million subscribers known for her glamorous makeup tutorials. She’s previously collaborated with brands including Becca Cosmetics and Morphe Cosmetics, and she’s worked with top stars such as Kim Kardashian, so she knows what a celeb wants.

In this case, it’s one of the coolest pairs of aviator sunglasses to grace our presence in some time. There are mini, circular golden studs lining the outsides of the lenses, tracing the aviator shape. These studs “add a touch of glam to any look” and give off a dual vibe of don’t-mess-with-me-punk and upscale allure. Luckily for Us, these studs appear on all three options.

For a classic dark sunglasses look with a twist, there’s the Gold-Gray Lens option. The frames are gold while the lenses themselves are a dark gray that’s almost black. The second is the Gold-Pink Lens, which is a cotton candy pink with the slightest ombré fade. It looks just like that picture-perfect sunset that everyone posts on Instagram within 10 minutes of each other but we don’t even care because it’s just so pretty. The gold frames and studs also make a reappearance on this pair, adding to the sunset look.

Prefer a mirrored pair of sunnies? That’s what the Silver-Silver Lens pair is for! Trading in the gold frames and studs for silver, the tinted shades are also traded for silver mirrored lenses. These are great for hiding our tired eyes if they’re red and irritated after a sleepless night. All three pairs also have a small Quay logo so that everyone knows we’re dealing with the best of the best.

Our sunglasses are brilliant, but they can be fragile against some of the stronger forces of the world, a.k.a. when we accidentally sit on them or drop them on an uneven sidewalk. It happens to all of us! That’s why these Roxannes come with an exclusive leopard print soft case specifically designed for this Quay Australia and Jaclyn Hill collaboration. They also come with a cleaning cloth so we can keep them shiny and dust-free!

The lenses have a slightly oversized look too, keeping the skin surrounding her eyes protected as well. Plus, they look amazing. Just look at J.Lo! We may even try wearing these on our way to the gym. These sunglasses would also work wonderfully to dress up a more summery outfit, such as blue denim overall shorts with a black tank top and a lightweight silky scarf. They’d also match well with a minidress and some black booties, lace-up or not!

Don’t be shy and play with options! Sunglasses are important in the winter too, with the bright sun reflecting off the snow and blinding us mercilessly. Just don’t forget to wear a hat or some earmuffs!

