A good denim jacket is the key to turning a bland outfit into a stylish stunner, and we know we can always turn to Levi’s for the highest quality denim around. But what if we’ve already found our perfect denim jacket? Sure, it’s cute for late spring or summer nights, but it doesn’t provide enough warmth for colder weather, and it’s too hard to layer with. And guess what? That’s fine! We found another denim jacket that has the same fashionable effect, but won’t leave Us shivering when the temperature drops.

Levi’s Women’s Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket is cute, cropped and goodness, is it warm. No longer do we have to sacrifice the classic style of a denim jacket just because we’re trading our sandals for boots. We’re getting the same classic look but with a modern take that’s both functional and oh-so-cute. The pile-lined sherpa lining adds extra flair to both the inside of the coat and on the fold-over collar. It adds an elegant effect, but doesn’t add any extra weight to lug around. It’s lightweight like denim so the only difference we should feel is pure coziness.

See it: Grab Levi’s Women’s Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket (originally $98) starting at $84 at Zappos!

What else does this trucker jacket have going on? Happy to get into details. It has tailored seams for a well-constructed finish that maintains its shape, as well as a snap-button placket so we can close up if the windchill starts testing us. There are snap-flap pockets on the chest in addition to regular side pockets, too! Extra storage for sneaking around snacks, or perhaps hand-warmers.

Adjustable snap-button cuffs let us wear this jacket our way, and we have a lot of ways to wear it. Over a classic white tee with denim jeans? Yes! We have absolutely no problem doubling up on denim. We actually love the look. We can always choose contrasting jeans if we don’t want a totally matching look, too. And obviously we’re going to wear it with leggings because . . . leggings.

Because of the extra warmth the plush sherpa lining provides, we can also pair this jacket with a dress to recreate the denim-jacket-sundress look but with a fall or winter theme. Trade bright florals for darker patterns or woolen fabrics and get ready to go! Just don’t forget to put on a good pair of tights.

Apart from the ever-loved light-wash denim jacket, this new Levi’s favorite also comes in four other shades! To keep it classic, stick with Divided Blue, which has the most traditional look and is often exactly what we need. It somehow goes with everything and we’re not questioning it!

Feel free to take it a little deeper with Look Of Love, a medium-to-dark-wash blue that creates more of a contrast to the cream sherpa lining. This is only the start to the creative style names, which we are massively digging. Want to go even deeper? Vast Waters might be the answer. It’s a dark-wash blue that almost looks black in darker lighting. Like vast waters, it reminds Us of an endless sea at midnight with specks of light bouncing off rippling waves.

Even deeper still? We know what you want. All black everything, all the time. That’s just what Soft Ultra Black offers. It’s a deep, dark black with a matching sherpa lining, as well as matching hardware! We’re not messing around with colors here! Another option for non-blue seekers is Authentic Pumice Stone, which is a milky off-white with a comfy corduroy texture. The bronze hardware and cream lining also make a reappearance on this shade. We love them all and no, we won’t choose just one!

Shoppers are loving how this jacket brings the heat we crave without being bulky. They’re also loving how the denim doesn’t have that stiff, starchy quality, and still feels “broken in” even when it’s brand new. We hate when denim is too stiff. If we’re wearing denim, we’re probably wearing it all day and possibly all night, too, so we need flexibility. No red marks or indents here, please!

We know that we were originally wishing we could wear our summer denim jacket forever, but now we want to put this pile-lined trucker jacket on and never take it off. If that means moving to Antarctica, we’ll do it! Okay, it’s probably not quite warm enough for Antarctica, but we think we’ve made our point here.

See it: Grab Levi’s Womens Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket (originally $98) for just $84 at Zappos! Not your style? Check out other coats and outerwear from Zappos here!

