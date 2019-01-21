We’ll admit it. We have a bit of a love-hate relationship with tights. Apart from providing a little extra warmth to our legs in the cold, they can be an extremely stylish component to any outfit. Sometimes, in the summer, we can’t help but wish it were tights weather. But we can usually push that feeling away when we think about the “hate” aspect: rips, uneven transparency and color and the discomfort of an overly-tight waistband. We end up asking ourselves why but the answer is simple: we bought the wrong tights.

Let’s do away with all of that “hate” nonsense! How? With the No Nonsense Women’s Super Opaque Control-Top Tights. While these tights are nearly indestructible, they’re not made out of steel. They’re comfy and flexible and welcome all movement and challenges. They’re basically the American Ninja Warrior of tights. One shopper reported on how well they held up even when faced with rough gravel, while another tested the tights’ durability by prancing around their house. (An excellent way to test out new clothes, we must say.) The result? The tights stayed put and no rips were to be found. Not surprising for a pair of tights with almost 2,000 reviews!

See it: Get the No Nonsense Women’s Super Opaque Control-Top Tights starting at $7 on Amazon. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2019, but are subject to change.

Control tops can be tricky as they tend to be suffocating, and we’d rather our bottoms didn’t cut off our circulation. Just Us? Didn’t think so. But this control top offers more than a “smooth, slim look.” Its waistband fits just below the natural waist and doesn’t budge, no matter how much running or dancing around we do. If a waistband refused to budge, we’d assume it was horrendously uncomfortable. But not this one! These mid-rise tights do their job without the pain. The unique knitting technology makes sure of it. Hashtag blessed!

These super opaque tights are available in three colors, and those colors stay consistently opaque from toe to thigh. No unintentional leg ombré here! Some fashion trends are just not meant to be mixed and matched.

Black is exactly what we’d expect and want. No surprises or pops, just sweet simplicity. It’s kind of tempting Us to break the rules and pair it with a navy dress right now. If you see the Fashion Police, call Us and we’ll strike a pose.

The other two shades also live in the darker range. Espresso is a cool, reddish-brown that refreshes us and wakes us up with its unique color, as the beverage of the same name does. Cobblestone is also a unique shade. It’s a smooth, deep gray that would pair perfectly with gray nails. We’re due for a manicure, anyway. Might as well throw a pedicure in too. Just because our toes are covered by our tights doesn’t mean we don’t like them to look pretty!

Of course, the amount of outfit possibilities is massive. Apart from dresses and skirts, these tights would look chic under a pair of classy shorts or thigh-high boots. Fancy is fun, but these tights are just as good for function, too. Wear them under pile-lined sweatpants to achieve maximum warmth and coziness in chilly weather. Get a fire going in the fireplace and wake Us up in about 14 hours, please.

One shopper wished they could give these No Nonsense tights 10 stars, and we agree. There’s a reason these tights are the number one bestseller of all women’s tights on Amazon. That’s a pretty crazy achievement! No Nonsense aims to live up to their brand name, so it’s no huge surprise that a brand that aims to “keep it real” is creating some of the best products out there. The brand calls “no nonsense” a way of living and an attitude, not just a logo. We are so here for that.

We’ve been looking for an amazing (not just “good”) pair of tights since we started dressing ourselves. We’re so happy that we don’t have to worry about showing up to a meeting or a date with a huge run in our tights anymore, which has happened more than once. It was about time a brand got it right, and No Nonsense got it so right. And yes, these tights are on Amazon Prime!

See it: Get the No Nonsense Women’s Super Opaque Control-Top Tights for $7 on Amazon. Not your style? Check out other bestselling tights on Amazon here. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 21, 2019, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!