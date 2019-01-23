This Rachel Roy Coat Has a Built-In Hoodie and We’re Completely Obsessed

Trench coat season is upon Us and the Shop With Us team is always on the hunt for gorgeous outerwear pieces that are both unique and practical. We’re currently coveting a Rachel Roy coat that recently dropped at Nordstrom. Since the trench is the perfect blend of the athleisure and sleek minimalism trends, we cannot wait to incorporate it into our everyday street style looks.

The RACHEL Rachel Roy Hoodie Inset Wool Blend Coat has all the classic trench details that we love, including a cozy wool fabric blend, a snap button closure, side pockets, a back slit and a back half belt. However, what has Us swooning over this design is its hoodie inset that gives the entire piece an extra cool-girl touch.

See it: Get the RACHEL Rachel Roy Hoodie Inset Wool Blend Coat for $190 while all sizes are in stock.

The attached inset provides the trench with an extra front zip closure and an adjustable drawstring hood. This design serves up a layered look without Us literally having to put on a separate hoodie and trench to keep warm. The fabric blend is 52 percent wool, which makes for an extra toasty wear experience.

Check out how cool the coat looks all zipped up:

The design is available in sizes ranging from extra small to extra large.

We’ll be bundling up in this designer trench with our long-sleeve tops, trusty skinny jeans, slip-on sneakers and a Marc Jacobs cross-body camera bag for a luxe, yet casual daytime look. It also makes for a great statement topper with casual sweater dresses and wedge booties or ankle boots. The grey hoodie inset makes it perfect for styling with grey joggers and fresh white sneakers whenever we want to step out in an athleisure-inspired ensemble.

The best part about this Rachel Roy coat is that it’s also available in plus sizes!

See it: Get the RACHEL Rachel Roy Hoodie Inset Wool Blend Coat for $215 while all sizes are in stock.

Plus sizes range from 1X to 3X.

We cannot wait to have all the mixing and matching fun with this luxe design.

See it: Scoop up the regular size Rachel Roy Trench Coat for $190 or snag the plus-size option for $215 while all sizes are in stock.

