Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Salon manicures can be expensive to keep up with. They’re also time-consuming, especially if you get acrylic or gel nails – or whatever other type you usually keep up. Olive & June has a wide selection of press-on nails and polishes to make your at-home manis look great and last as long as possible so you save money and feel confident in your nail look. And right now, you can grab some of the brand’s spring favorites as well as a special bag for easy grab and go manis all summer.

Related: Skip the Manicure and Scoop Up This $10 Oil for Hydrated, Glossy Nails Struggling through winter? You’re certainly not alone. From dry, itchy skin to feeling like your booty’s been through a battle thanks to those slippery ice encounters, it’s easy to find yourself cursing the season. And let’s not forget the pinch on the pocket that comes with the start of the year, leaving little room for […]

The Olive & June Spring Favorites Quick Dry System is just $85, and it comes with everything you could possibly need (including a fun bag in a collaboration with Stasher) to sit down and perform a salon-perfect manicure no matter where you go. It’s fast, easy, and affordable, and you’ll have plenty of colors to choose from as well.

Get the Spring Favorites Quick Dry System for just $85 at Olive & June!

First, the colors. You get six quick-dry shades that are absolutely perfect for spring: Buttercream, Gelato, Kitten, Lagoon, Flamingo, and Wildest, all of which can dry lightning-fast so you can get on with the rest of your day. No more having to spend hours at the salon. You also get all the tools you could need: Pink Poppy, cuticle serum, a clean up brush, a nail polish remover pot, a nail clipper, nail buffer, nail file, and a quick dry top coat. All of this and a bag to keep it all in.

Get the Spring Favorites Quick Dry System for just $85 at Olive & June!

If you want to spend less on your nails but keep up with beautiful shades and polished manis that look like you spent hundreds, grab this set and see what kind of looks you can come up with. It’ll cost less than a visit to get acrylics, promise!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Spring Favorites Quick Dry System for just $85 at Olive & June!