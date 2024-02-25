Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Skip the Manicure and Scoop Up This $10 Oil for Hydrated, Glossy Nails

By
Young woman with hands resting on white towel.
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Struggling through winter? You’re certainly not alone. From dry, itchy skin to feeling like your booty’s been through a battle thanks to those slippery ice encounters, it’s easy to find yourself cursing the season. And let’s not forget the pinch on the pocket that comes with the start of the year, leaving little room for indulgences like manicures.

Related: Upgrade Your Nail Care Routine With the Best Manicure Sets

But fear not! Amidst the winter woes, there’s a glimmer of hope to lift your spirits and pamper those neglected nails. Enter CND’s SolarOil Cuticle Oil, a savior for your nails in this harsh season. This award-winning oil is infused with jojoba oil, which mimics our skin’s natural sebum, penetrating deep beneath the surface to soften your cuticles dramatically. It also contains vitamin E, a superhero ingredient that hydrates and builds a protective barrier around your delicate skin, thanks to its antioxidant superpowers.

See it!

Get CND’s SolarOil Cuticle Oil for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 24,2024, but are subject to change.

The application process is a breeze! This formula isn’t goopy or sticky, so you can easily paint it over your cuticles and nails using the built-in brush. Just let it dry for a few minutes. You can either leave it as is or go ahead and apply your favorite polish on top.

This oil can be mixed with your favorite nail products or on its own and will give your nails a clean-girl aesthetic after repeated use for that polished, manicured look. Plus, you’ll have moisturized and nourished fingertips thanks to rice bran and sweet almond oil. Amazon has over 31,000 ratings on this stunner and thousands of five-star reviews. “You can see the results first use…it actually prolongs my polish,” says an impressed customer, with another saying, “I have struggled with cracked and dry cuticles for as long as I can remember. I have tried dozens of cuticle oils, and this has been the only oil that has made a significant and immediate difference. This not only moisturizes your cuticles but also heals them and keeps them looking like you just had a manicure.”

CND SolarOil Cuticle Oil, Natural Blend Of Jojoba, Vitamin E, Rice Bran and Sweet Almond Oils, Moisturizes and Conditions Skin, Pack Of 1, 0.25 oz.
Amazon

CND’s SolarOil Cuticle Oil

$10
See it!

CND doesn’t just claim to be a leader in nail, hand and foot beauty — they take pride in it! Their commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology means you get access to top-rated products that are a cut above the rest. Why not consider adding this luxurious cuticle oil to your beauty regimen? It’s the perfect remedy to combat those winter blues while keeping you looking glamorous and nourished. Grab yours today!

See it: Get CND’s SolarOil Cuticle Oil for just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 24,2024, but are subject to change.

Related: The Best Skincare Products for Sensitive Skin

Weekend deals

Deal of the Day

Us Picks: 15 Deals You Won't Want to Miss This Weekend View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!