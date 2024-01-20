The Best Skincare Products for Sensitive Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sensitive skin is tricky, because you can’t always pin down the problem with a clinical diagnosis. As the National Institute of Health reported, “It has not yet been possible to establish objective screening tests for the diagnosis of sensitive skin.” Many people (myself included) claim to have sensitive skin, but the culprit can be challenging to catch. Perhaps you’re prone to inflammation, rosacea or ezcema — or maybe certain products or pollutants aggravate your skin.

Those of Us with sensitive skin have to be especially careful with skincare. Serums, salves and scrubs are often packed with powerful ingredients that can irritate our skin. We want to get rid of redness, not retain it! Based on my own experience and dermatologists’ recommendations, here are my top picks for products that are safe for sensitive skin.

The Best Skincare for Sensitive Skin

1. Best Facial Cleanser: Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser

Our Top Highlights:

Provides 48 hours of hydration

Dermatologist-recommended for sensitive skin

Gentler on skin than water!

Pros:

Affordable and on sale!

Creamy and lightweight

Removes makeup and impurities without stripping skin

Fragrance-free

Cons:

The only negative feedback in the sea of glowing five-star reviews is that the pump doesn’t work, but I’ve never had an issue with that

Cetaphil’s Gentle Skin Cleanser has been my go-to facial cleanser for decades, thanks to a recommendation from my dermatologist. Formulated with glycerin and vitamin B, this lightweight cleanser leaves my dry skin feeling soft, smooth and hydrated. It’s ideal for even the most sensitive skin, including dermatitis, rosacea, eczema and acne-prone skin.

2. Best Body Cream: CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

Our Top Highlights:

No. 1 bestseller at Amazon

Ultra-hydrating for dry skin

For face, body or hands

Pros:

Over 120,000 reviews

Rich, velvety texture — not greasy or sticky

On sale!

Cons:

Doesn’t come with a pump

Once you try this CeraVe cream, you’ll never be satisfied with another body moisturizer again! Trust me. Packed with hyaluronic acid and ceramides, this no. 1 bestselling cream coats dry skin in a velvety layer of lotion for the ultimate hydration. You can use this moisturizer on your face, hands or all over your body.

3. Best Facial Moisturizer: Laneige Intensive Moisturizer

Our Top Highlights:

NEW moisturizer specifically created for very dry and sensitive skin

Delivers long-lasting hydration

Dermatologist-tested

Pros:

Replenishes moisture barrier

Improves elasticity and plumps skin

Whipped texture — so soft!

Refillable pods (sustainable and affordable!)

Cons:

New product, so limited reviews

Laneige just dropped this intensive moisturizer, specifically targeting very dry and sensitive skin. I’m already a huge fan of the brand’s hyaluronic gel moisturizer, which feels like whipped butter on my face. According to a clinical study, 96% of participants agreed that skin was softer, smoother and more resilient after using this new cream!

4. Best Night Cream: CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion

Our Top Highlights:

Ultra-lightweight lotion

Dermatologist-recommended brand

Works for day or night

Pros:

Over 48,000 reviews

Affordable and on sale!

Oil-free and fragrance-free

Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive and acne-prone

Cons:

Some shoppers said it feels tacky or greasy

Containing niacinamide to calm skin and hyaluronic acid for hydration, this CeraVe moisturizer retains moisture overnight. I use this ultra-lightweight lotion day or night! It’s perfect when you want a light layer of cream that won’t weigh down your complexion.

5. Best Vitamin C Serum: Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum

Our Top Highlights:

Brightens skin, diminishes dark spots and minimizes pores

Leaves skin hydrated and firm with less wrinkles over time

Cult-favorite product

Pros:

Very gentle for sensitive skin (especially compared to other vitamin C serums!)

Subtle but pleasant citrus smell

Antioxidant protection

Cons:

Expensive

After Molly Sims told me to invest in vitamin C (“Every person, I don’t care if you’re 20 or 50, you need a Vitamin C cream,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “For brightening, you need a Vitamin C”), I immediately began testing out various serums. Unlike some products that burnt my skin, this Sunday Riley serum gently brightens and hydrates. Powered with an advanced form of vitamin C, this serum targets signs of aging, such as dullness, loss of firmness, fine lines, wrinkles, dark spots and redness.

6. Best Hyaluronic Acid Serum: Laneige Hyaluronic Acid Serum

Our Top Highlights:

Delivers long-lasting hydration

Gently exfoliates skin and improves firmness

Hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested

Pros:

“A juicy serum” (their words, not mine — but I agree!)

Boosts moisture

User-friendly and unique bottle

Cons:

A little pricey

I never understood the hype of hyaluronic acid serums until I tried this one from Laneige. Now it’s a staple step in my skincare routine! Whenever I need a burst of moisture, I apply this fast-absorbing formula for instant hydration. Use it on its own or under creams and makeup!

7. Best Eye Cream: Kiehl’s Avocado Eye Cream

Our Top Highlights:

Cult-favorite beauty product

De-puffs, hydrates and brightens under-eyes

So soothing and cooling!

Pros:

Thick and creamy

Ultra-moisturizing

Also acts as a makeup primer

Cons:

Pricey but doesn’t run out quickly!

Sometimes difficult to absorb (especially if your hands are wet!)

I remember discovering this eye cream years ago after watching one of Olivia Jade‘s YouTube videos. Formulated with avocado oil, beta-carotene and shea butter, this moisturizer hydrates, de-puffs and brightens the under-eye area. This eye cream delivers a cooling sensation that feels delicious on your skin!

8. Best Face Oil: True Botanicals

Our Top Highlights:

Celebrity favorite

Anti-aging

Gives skin a gorgeous glow

Pros:

Prevents acne breakouts

Leaves skin smooth, plump and hydrated

Cons:

Feels slightly greasy with an orange tint — avoid light-colored clothing!

True Botanicals’ Pure Radiance Oil gets the celebrity seal of approval! Famous fans include Laura Dern, Eva Mendes, Olivia Wilde and Brooke Shields. This luxuriously moisturizing oil helps prevent acne breakouts while fighting signs of aging. I love that this face oil leaves my complexion with a dewy glow!

9. Best Sunscreen: EltaMD SPF 46 Clear Face Sunscreen

Our Top Highlights:

No. 1 dermatologist-recommended sunscreen brand

Celebrity favorite

Helps protect against the sun and acne breakouts

Pros:

Over 40,000 reviews

No white cast!

Lightweight and silky texture

Absorbs quickly and feels like a moisturizer

Cons:

Pricey

Another celeb-loved beauty product is EltaMD sunscreen. It girls Sofia Richie, Kourtney Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Sydney Sweeney all swear by this dermatologist-recommended brand. Made with zinc oxide, this oil-free clear face sunscreen with SPF 46 protects against the sun and acne breakouts. Plus, there’s no white cast!

10. Best Mask: Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

Our Top Highlights:

Provides a burst of moisture overnight

Delivers a brighter, clearer complexion

Leaves skin dewy, glowy and seriously soft

Pros:

Top-rated

Ultra-hydrating

Cooling sensation on skin

Cons:

Some reviewers said they didn’t notice a major difference after use

If you love the cult-favorite Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, then you’ll also love the brand’s Water Sleeping Mask! This overnight sleeping mask feels like smooth jelly on my skin. After application in the evening, I always wake up to soft, smooth, hydrated skin! Formulated with sleep-biome and squalane, this sleep mask boosts brightness and clarity.

