It’s headline-worthy when one celebrity wears a beauty product to the Met Gala, but for five to wear the same product, all within one night? It deserves just as much attention as their couture dresses get.
So is the case for the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation, which made the famous faces of celebrities like Lana Del Rey, Sarah Jessica Parker, Demi Moore, Phoebe Dynevor (a face of the brand) and Emily Ratajkowski look glowy, fresh and flawless at the 2024 Met Gala. Not only is the foundation a favorite of celebrities and their makeup artists, but of shoppers as well, with one tube sold every minute worldwide!
Get the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Beautiful Skin Foundation for just $49 at Sephora!
We can bet that one of the reasons each celebrity’s makeup artist went for this foundation is that it has 16-hour wear, long enough to make it through the hours of picture-taking on the Met steps, the gala itself and the parties afterwards. It has medium coverage, which makes it look like your skin but better, but is also buildable for big event nights like these where your skin needs to look camera-ready.
Helping to plump the skin while also giving it a natural finish, the foundation is also made with a few moisturizing, skin-loving ingredients. These include hyaluronic acid for hydration, rose complex to brighten and smooth skin and bix-activ, which blurs the look of pores and reduces the look of shine. It’s best for dry, combo and normal skin and works on all skin tones, as it comes in 30 shades ranging from fair with neutral undertones to deep with neutral undertones.
The foundation is a little on the high end of beauty, coming in at $49, but knowing it’ll give you skin worthy of red carpets, the Met Gala and our favorite A-Listers, the 1 oz package is well worth the cost.
