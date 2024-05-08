Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s headline-worthy when one celebrity wears a beauty product to the Met Gala, but for five to wear the same product, all within one night? It deserves just as much attention as their couture dresses get.

So is the case for the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation, which made the famous faces of celebrities like Lana Del Rey, Sarah Jessica Parker, Demi Moore, Phoebe Dynevor (a face of the brand) and Emily Ratajkowski look glowy, fresh and flawless at the 2024 Met Gala. Not only is the foundation a favorite of celebrities and their makeup artists, but of shoppers as well, with one tube sold every minute worldwide!

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation for just $49 at Sephora!

Related: Kelsea Ballerini’s Met Gala Glow Came From This $21 Gradual Tanning Lotion Kelsea Ballerini made her Met Gala debut last night and we must say . . . she was glowing. We have to assume that the internal glow came from it both being her first time on the Met steps and from attending with her new beau. However, the external glow came from something we can […]

We can bet that one of the reasons each celebrity’s makeup artist went for this foundation is that it has 16-hour wear, long enough to make it through the hours of picture-taking on the Met steps, the gala itself and the parties afterwards. It has medium coverage, which makes it look like your skin but better, but is also buildable for big event nights like these where your skin needs to look camera-ready.

Helping to plump the skin while also giving it a natural finish, the foundation is also made with a few moisturizing, skin-loving ingredients. These include hyaluronic acid for hydration, rose complex to brighten and smooth skin and bix-activ, which blurs the look of pores and reduces the look of shine. It’s best for dry, combo and normal skin and works on all skin tones, as it comes in 30 shades ranging from fair with neutral undertones to deep with neutral undertones.

Related: 15 Beauty Products Used on the Met Gala Red Carpet That Make Fantastic Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts May means two important holidays back to back. The first Monday in May is always dedicated to the Met Gala, while the second Sunday is dedicated to Mother’s Day. While one might think they don’t have anything to do with each other, the Met Gala red carpet looks and preparation tools actually give Us great […]

The foundation is a little on the high end of beauty, coming in at $49, but knowing it’ll give you skin worthy of red carpets, the Met Gala and our favorite A-Listers, the 1 oz package is well worth the cost.

Get the Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Beautiful Skin Foundation for just $49 at Sephora!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not quite what you’re looking for? See more from Charlotte Tilbury here, and don’t forget to check out Sephora’s Sale Section for more great finds!