Kelsea Ballerini made her Met Gala debut last night and we must say . . . she was glowing. We have to assume that the internal glow came from it both being her first time on the Met steps and from attending with her new beau. However, the external glow came from something we can all get — a red carpet-worthy self tan.
The “Peter Pan” singer was spotted making her grand entrance at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6, hand in hand with boyfriend Chase Stokes. Ballerini’s pink and orange flower-adorned dress perfectly aligned with the Met Gala’s theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, and dress code, “The Garden of Time.” Though her body was mostly covered with the dress, the sheer fabric still required luminous skin from head to toe.
For a radiant complexion, Ballerini’s makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan Fisher, used Bondi Sands’ newest launch, the Technicolor Self Tanning Face Serum in Emerald. Her full body glow, however, came from a Bondi Sands classic, the Bondi Sands Gradual Tanning Lotion. While most things seen on the Met Gala steps are extravagant couture pieces worth more than our monthly rent, Ballerini’s all-over glow is just $21 on Amazon.
“Kelsea’s dress is sheer, so to ensure her body had a fabulous, natural tan glow, we applied the tinted skin perfector gradual tanning lotion to her entire body with the Bondi Sands self tan application mitt,” Deenihan Fisher said.
Made for occasions like red carpets, big events and vacations too, this gradual self tanner provides a natural-looking, buildable bronze tan that’s meant to enhance your natural skin tone. Made with a hydrating formula, it’s easy to incorporate into your routine like an everyday lotion. It absorbs quickly into the skin and is easy to use, Simply apply to the Bondi Sands Applicator Mitt, like Deenihan Fisher did, and rub all over the skin (or wherever you’re looking for a tan).
“The tinted skin perfector dried completely within a few minutes, so no need to wash off!” Deenihan Fisher said.
Bondi Sands is an iconic, award-winning self tanning brand made to help people achieve that beautiful Australian glow. While their gradual lotion is great for a natural and buildable tan, another one of the brand’s most famous products is the Dark Self Tanning Foam, which is great if you’re wanting deep, dark tan within hours.
Just in time for summer, you can get a red carpet-worthy Ballerini-approved tan to show off your skin while at the beach, the pool or even just wearing a new dress. The gradual lotion comes in three formulas, including Ballerini’s tan of choice, the Skin Perfector, but also comes in the Skin Illuminator and a Skin Firming Lotion. It all just depends on your preference. Plus, it’s easy on the budget, coming in at just $21 on Amazon for the 5.07 oz bottle.
