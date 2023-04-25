Our Picks: Top 6 Self Tanners to Get You Glowing in No Time

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A Tale of a Pale Female: story of my life. I was born with a pasty white complexion, but not like a pretty porcelain doll. Think Wednesday Addams instead. I’ve spent countless years trying to naturally tan in the sun, only to turn red like a lobster or break out with a heat rash. So, yeah… self tanner has been my only hope.

I’ve been through the wringer when it comes to tanning, so my friends often turn to me for guidance. I know which self tanners make you the darkest, which products work the quickest and which formulas smell the best (an important factor to consider!). Without further ado, here are my top self tanner picks from Amazon — all under $50!

b.tan Love at First Tan Darker Self-Tanner

I discovered this b.tan tanning mousse at the beginning of the pandemic, and it single-handedly saved me when I couldn’t get spray tans during quarantine. This particular shade (Love at First Tan) has a violet base that leaves your skin with a gorgeous brown tan. If you want dark color at an unbeatable price, then b.tan is your best bet!

Was $15 On Sale: $10 You Save 33% See It!

Tan-Luxe The Crème

I’ve always had trouble tanning my hands and feet with regular self tanner — somehow the result always appears orange and splotchy. This Tan-Luxe crème is the perfect solution, gradually developing color and hydrating my skin at the same time.

$49.00 See It!

Loving Tan 2-Hour Express Mousse

Need to get tan in a pinch? This Loving Tan Express Mousse is great on the go! Simply apply the mousse and shower off after two hours. Plus, Paige DeSorbo said it’s the “holy grail” of at-home spray tans!

Was $44 On Sale: $40 You Save 9% See It!

Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Body Butter

Sometimes I’m not in the mood to rub sticky self-tanner all over my body and avoid light-colored surfaces for the following four to 12 hours. In those instances, this Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Body Butter is a lifesaver. The creamy formula nourishes my skin without staining my sheets.

$28.00 See It!

Jergens Natural Glow + Firming Self-Tanner

The OG self-tanner! This Jergens lotion is tried-and-true. And the firming formula tightens skin to cover up cellulite.

Was $12 On Sale: $10 You Save 17% See It!

Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bronzing Face Drops

Don’t forget about tanning your face! Mix these Coco & Eve bronzing face drops in with your moisturizer for natural color that blends in with your body. Bonus points for a delightful coconut smell!

$28.00 See It!

