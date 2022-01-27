Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo Reveals the ‘Holy Grail’ of At-Home Spray Tans

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Winter weather getting you down? Same. Just like The Beatles sang, “It’s been a long, cold, lonely winter.” It really does feel like years since we’ve seen the sun. We’re starting to resemble Snow White, and we desperately need a spray tan — stat. But we’d rather invest in a self-tanner we can apply from home.

When it comes to style and beauty recommendations, we always trust our girl Paige DeSorbo. The Summer House star looks effortlessly chic in her coordinated ensembles, and her complexion is consistently sun-kissed — even in the winter. So, what is the flawless fashionista’s skincare secret?

Get the Loving Tan 2 Hr Express Mousse for just $40 (originally $45) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2022, but are subject to change.

Just the other day, the Amazon Live host shared some of her must-have products with fans in her January Beauty Haul. “The holy grail of at-home spray tans is Loving Tan,” DeSorbo said. “They have a two-hour express. They also have one you can sit in for more hours — it’s like six to eight hours. But the two-hour is my favorite. And I’m a girl who likes to marinate in her spray tan, but the two-hour is so convenient. I get the darkest color that you can get, which is for medium to dark skin tones, but they have different colors and ranges of how tan you actually want to get. So this is the deluxe bronze one.”

If you want to recreate DeSorbo’s radiant glow, shop her same exact tanning mousse from Amazon now. You can sun-kiss your pale skin goodbye in no time! The Loving Tan 2-Hour Express Mousse is the perfect tanning solution for gals on the go. Rather than sleep in sticky clothing while your tan absorbs overnight, you can wash this product off after two hours and then call it a day. Formulated with the same concentration as salon spray tans, this professional strength quick-dry mousse gives you natural olive color within minutes. The instant bronzer shows where clear actives have been spread to ensure a streak-free application every time.

If DeSorbo’s glowing recommendation wasn’t enough, just read these rave reviews! “I’ve tried many sunless tanners and this is by far the best one I’ve tried,” declared one customer. “Very natural looking tan, and only need to wear it 1-3 hours before rinsing. I am VERY fair and it looks natural.” Another shopper said, “I am white as a ghost lol. This is by far the BEST self tanner I have ever tried. It’s well worth every penny!”

Now we can get a glow-up without ever having to step into the sun! Treat yourself to the Loving Tan 2-Hour Express Mousse — it’s the winter wonderland of skincare.

