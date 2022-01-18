Get Kyle Richards’ Voluminous Lashes With Her Go-To Mascara — Only $8

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Not all mascaras are created equal. Some products produce clumpy lashes while others transfer easily, leading to fallout. We don’t want to end up looking like a raccoon with dark circles around our eyes! Each formula has a different approach when it comes to color, volume, length or longevity. There’s sky-high mascara, waterproof mascara, even “better than sex” mascara. And don’t forget that most tubes need to be replaced every few months — if only we could find an inexpensive mascara that does it all!

Kyle Richards knows a thing or two about luxe living. But the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star mixes her high-end style with affordable essentials, regularly appearing on Amazon Live to recommend items that won’t break the bank. Richards always looks flawless, so we were eager to learn her beauty secrets — particularly what type of mascara she uses. Well, according to Bravo, the Halloween Kills actress applies a drugstore brand to her eyelashes! And now you can purchase this exact same mascara for only $8 at Amazon.

Get the Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara for just $8 (originally $9) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 18, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara is a long-lasting formula without clumping, smudging, flaking or fading. This popular product features lash tint technology that darkens natural eyelashes for days after application. Who needs a lash tint treatment when you have this dramatic mascara? The curvy side of the Revlon brush adds extreme volume and the flat side fans out lashes. Available in washable and waterproof varieties, this top-rated mascara lasts for up to 24 hours. All-day wear!

Multiple reviews claim this Revlon mascara creates the impression of false lashes. “My lashes look amazing — as if I was wearing some extensions,” one shopper said. Another customer gushed, “I love the ability to make my lashes look long and almost unreal, just fabulous.” And one shopper thinks that this mascara is the cream of the crop: “I’ve tried every mascara under the sun. Expensive ones, drug store ones, you name it I’ve tried it. This Revlon formula and brush by far is the best I’ve tried.”

We may never be able to afford Richards’ designer handbags, but we can absolutely afford her mascara. For fierce length and volume, try the Revlon So Fierce Big Bad Lash Mascara.

