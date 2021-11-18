Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

‘Tis the season for puckering up under the mistletoe and counting down to a New Year’s kiss at midnight. So, what’s the best lip product for the perfect pout? We’ve had enough messy moments with red lipstick to know we need a smudge-proof solution. But we still want some color that will pop at a holiday party. In our dream world, this magical makeup would also make our lips plump and polished. Essentially, we’re searching for the “chef’s kiss” of beauty buys.

Leave it to Kyle Richards to inspire Us with her glam. She always looks flawless and fabulous! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star stopped by Bravo in 2018 to reveal all of her must-have makeup products. “My favorite lip glosses in the world are these, Buxom,” Richards said. “I like all the colors — this one is called Tonya. These are the best. They plump your lips and you’ll feel a little bit of tingling, which I actually like. Some people don’t like that, but I do. That’s what’s in my beauty bag.”

This bestselling Buxom lip polish is totally RHOBH-approved, and now you can score Richards’ go-to gloss from Nordstrom.

The Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Lip Gloss is a cult-favorite beauty product. Available in 33 different shades ranging from sparkly to shimmering, this popular polish delivers radiant shine with a tingly sensation. Formulated with a peptide complex and hyaluronic acid booster, this lip gloss stimulates collagen and plumps to perfection. In addition, the vitamin A and E provide lasting moisture for soft and luscious lips. You can wear the sheer gloss alone or layer it on top of another lip product for extra luster.

Richards is not the only fan of this gorgeous gloss. One customer called this Buxon lip polish a “magic product.” Another gushed, “Best lip gloss on the market! My one and only lip gloss. It isn’t sticky, it doesn’t run, goes on smooth and silky and stays on. Pigment is wonderfully blended with gloss. Works fabulous alone or on top of a matte lipstick. Only brand of gloss I wear or recommend to my friends!” What more could you ask for? “This is my favorite, fastest way to fuller lips,” revealed a satisfied shopper. “Wand makes it easy to apply, and color is buildable. I also like to layer this over everything! Gorgeous color, amazing formula, it really does what it promises!” And this review echoes that sentiment: “Buxom is my all time favorite ‘go-to’ lip gloss. Love the colors, smell and that they glide on smoothly with no sticky feel.”

Shine all holiday season with the Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Lip Gloss.

