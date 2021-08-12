Want Glossy Lips? Shoppers Say This Ilia Lip Oil Is Their ‘Go-To’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The matte lip trend certainly had its moment — and don’t get Us wrong, we still love the look — but these days, we’re all about the glossy aesthetic! Swiping on a subtle lip gloss is ideal for everyday wear, especially while rocking natural-looking makeup.

If you want to take it a step beyond lip gloss, we would highly suggest trying out a lip oil — and this one from Ilia Beauty is firmly on our radar. Shoppers say it’s their “go-to” lip product when they want just a hint of glossy color, and they love how it actually makes their lips feel!

Get the Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil for $26, available from Ilia Beauty!

A lip oil is in a different category than a lip gloss, but you can still score that same supple effect with both. If you prefer a more nourishing lip product, this lip oil is a solid option. Oils tend to be more hydrating that regular glosses, and so many reviewers reaffirm this assertion. The formula of Ilia’s lip oil is infused with hyaluronic acid, which may give your lips intense hydration, and meadowfoam seed oil, which may help to lock in that moisture. The oil component is also what creates that shiny, glossy look that we love!

These lip oils are tinted and there are six different shades to choose from. You can take your pick from different pink, nude and purple tones that are all absolutely beautiful! You can swipe on just one layer for a hint of color, but shoppers note that the product is buildable if you want the hue to pop more.

Get the Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil for $26, available from Ilia Beauty!

Of course, these lip oils can also be worn over any lipstick of your choice as a topper — which plenty of reviewers confirm they do. We would even use this lip oil to turn our favorite matte lip color glossy to change it up!

Another great thing about lip oils is how different the texture is from standard glosses. Instead of feeling sticky on the lips, shoppers say that this oil feels super smooth. The consistency is also lightweight, so you might not even notice that you’re wearing a lip color at all! We love wearing a bold lip when it’s appropriate, but we think wearing lip oils like this one from Ilia regularly is the move. The natural color and glossy finish of this product are simply swoon-worthy!

See it: Get the Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil for $26, available from Ilia Beauty!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more lip products and shop all of the amazing makeup available from Ilia Beauty!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!