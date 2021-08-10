ILIA’s Newest Volumizing Mascara Is Exceeding Reviewers’ Expectations

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we only had time to apply one makeup product when rushing out the door, for Us, it would be mascara. A few swipes of mascara can make all the difference in your look. The issue is when that mascara starts clumping, smudging, running, flaking and weighing your lashes down!

Another issue? When a mascara is made with iffy ingredients that could sensitize our eyes. That’s why we try to stick to clean beauty brands, which means we always gravitate toward ILIA. The brand was already known for one amazing clean mascara, but it just launched a brand new formulation, and shoppers are already obsessed!

While ILIA’s famous Limitless Lash Mascara is a favorite for soft, fluttery lashes, the new Fullest Volumizing Mascara is all about the drama. It’s a must for nighttime looks, meant to make lashes look fuller, thicker and more defined for what one reviewer called a “wow look.” Its buildable nature offers even more volume too — without adding on any heavy weight!

This cruelty-free mascara was created to eliminate flaking, smudging and irritation. It’s ophthalmologist-tested and washes off easily at the end of the day without any tugging. It applies beautifully too, thanks to the violin-shaped brush and its flexible nylon micro-bristles. This brush was designed to grab every lash — coating each one evenly with every swipe!

Another reason to love this mascara is that it’s not just about looks. It takes your lash health into account too. Not only is it made with clean ingredients, but it contains arginine and provitamin B5 as well to nourish and strengthen your eyelashes. This way, you can feel good as you add on the layers. Hot tip: Wait 30 seconds between each coat!

Reviewers are living for this mascara, saying it “exceeded [their] expectations” and “meets all [of their] criteria.” They say their lashes become “instantly fuller and longer” upon application, noting that it’s like applying “fake lashes without the hassle” because of the dramatic results. We can see why they’re already declaring they “will be using this forever”!

In an independent consumer test involving 32 women, 94% said it immediately enhanced their natural lashes while 91% said this mascara made their lashes look more intense and defined. 94% also said it didn’t clump, while 97% said it didn’t smudge or flake and that it was easy to remove! Those are A-level scores all around and we can’t wait for you to experience your own results!

