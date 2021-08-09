11 Best Beauty Deals in the Dermstore Anniversary Event

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s party time, people! Not the kind of party you leave feeling worn out, but the kind that leaves you refreshed and glowing. We’re talking about Dermstore’s 22nd birthday party, also known as its celebratory Anniversary Event. With exclusive deals, savings up to 25% off on top brands and triple points for rewards members, this is one party you won’t soon forget!

Dermstore has a huge selection of products, so stepping into a party like this can definitely feel a little overwhelming. That’s why we’re going in with you — ready to show you all of the can’t-miss picks you’ll want to claim right away. Let’s do it!

Sunday Riley

Our Absolute Favorite: This newly-released sunscreen from one of our top skincare brands was an instant favorite for Us. Its velvety finish sets the perfect base for makeup, and its combination of physical and chemical ingredients will be a win for just about anybody. It’s 99.99% oil-free too!

Get the Sunday Riley Light Hearted Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen (originally $35) for just $28 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore for a limited time! Check out more Sunday Riley products here!

Doctor Rogers

Our Absolute Favorite: As spotted in Kim Kardashian‘s own product stash, this healing balm may produce A-list results. It’s a multipurpose product you can use to soothe and smooth irritation, eczema, cuts, burns, scrapes, chapped lips, new tattoos and even frizzy hair!

Get the Doctor Rogers Restore Healing Balm (originally $30) for just $24 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore for a limited time! Check out more Doctor Rogers products here!

SkinMedica

Our Absolute Favorite: This anti-aging serum has over 500 glowing reviews at Dermstore. It features two separate formulas that only mix as you apply them to your face, activating to potentially strengthen sagging skin, reduce the appearance of wrinkles, even out texture and more. This serum is a bit pricey, which is why we recommend taking this chance to grab it on sale!

Get the SkinMedica TNS Essential Serum (originally $281) for just $253 at Dermstore for a limited time! Check out more SkinMedica products here!

Leonor Greyl

Our Absolute Favorite: Some anti-dandruff shampoos may actually end up making your dandruff worse, but this Leonor Greyl formula is made with a calming, conditioning blend of ingredients — with no silicone or coal tar in sight. One reviewer even said it ended their 30+ year battle with severe dandruff!

Get the Leonor Greyl Bain Traitant la Propolis Gentle Anti-Dandruff Shampoo (originally $48) for just $38 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore for a limited time! Check out more Leonor Greyl products here!

Nurse Jamie

Our Absolute Favorite: We can appreciate an old-fashioned jade roller, but if we had the choice, we’d spring for this amethyst massaging beauty roller any day. This tool uses sonic vibrations to soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and we love the crystal choice since amethysts are known to relieve stress and irritability!

Get the Nurse Jamie NuVibe RX Amethyst Massaging Beauty Roller (originally $95) for just $81 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore for a limited time! Check out more Nurse Jamie products here!

Bioderma

Our Absolute Favorite: If your skin is easily irritated, something like this no-rinse cleansing water could change everything. It may dissolve away dirt and makeup while leaving your skin feeling fresh and happy. It’s no wonder celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley are such big fans!

Get the Bioderma Sensibio H2O (originally $10) for just $8 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore for a limited time! Check out more Bioderma products here!

FOREO

Our Absolute Favorite: Looking to contour your face and neck — without any makeup? This mini, microcurrent BEAR device may do just that as it glides across skin to tone up any sagging spots and potentially smooth away fine lines and wrinkles!

Get the FOREO BEAR Mini (originally $199) for just $159 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore for a limited time! Check out more FOREO products here!

Briogeo

Our Absolute Favorite: This leave-in conditioner is the product that made Us fall in love with Briogeo. If you’re looking to smooth out frizz, add hydration to damaged locks, detangle impossible knots and leave your locks with some major shine, check out this product!

Get the Briogeo Farewell Frizz Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray (originally $24) for just $18 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore for a limited time! Check out more Briogeo products here!

PCA SKIN

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ve probably used products with salicylic acid in them before to try to combat acne, but this gel takes it to the next level, adding in mandelic acid to target excess oil production, as well as hexylresorcinol and ethyl linoleate to reduce discoloration!

Get the PCA SKIN Acne Gel (originally $60) for just $45 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore for a limited time! Check out more PCA SKIN products here!

PMD

Our Absolute Favorite: You may have heard that regular loofahs can collect a lot of bacteria, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t better choices out there for your shower routine. PMD’s smart Clean Body device has hygienic, silicone bristles on one side, plus three magnetic attachments for the other side: an antibacterial, silver-infused loofah, a massager and a buffing exfoliator!

Get the PMD Clean Body kit (originally $159) for just $127 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore for a limited time! Check out more PMD products here!

RevitaLash

Our Absolute Favorite: Want longer, stronger, more voluminous lashes? This eyelash conditioner has become a holy grail for so many shoppers — including Meghan Markle. Just swipe a thin line over your eyelashes once per day!

Get the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner (originally $98) for just $64 with code CELEBRATE at Dermstore for a limited time! Check out more RevitaLash products here!

