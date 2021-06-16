Kim Kardashian Uses This Plant-Based Balm That Heals Lips, Nails, More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

No matter what sort of skin issues we’re dealing with, we’re always told the same thing: drink more water. And yes, water is fantastic and necessary for keeping our skin (and entire body) healthy and happy. Sometimes we just need faster, more noticeable results with calming, external relief though. So what do we grab then?

Let’s take a cue from the one and only Kim Kardashian on this one. She has access to the best beauty products in the world, so when she raves about a product — especially when it’s not a sponsored post — we’re all ears. Earlier this year she posted a photo featuring numerous skincare products she’s been adoring, and this Doctor Rogers Restore Healing Balm made the cut!

Kardashian’s photo featured products that her “favorite facialist” Joanna Czech has recommended for her, noting how Czech has “helped [her] skin so much” through FaceTime consultations. The Doctor Rogers balm instantly caught our eye, so we looked into it and were wholly impressed.

This is a 100% plant-based balm that’s petroleum- and petrolatum-free. Basically, it’s the “clean upgrade” of products like Vaseline and Aquaphor. It’s also hypoallergenic, vegan, fragrance-free, gluten-free, dermatologist-tested and cruelty-free. Even the tube is made from 100% recyclable, BPA-free materials, making this a beauty buy you can feel so, so good about!

This USA-made balm has such a long list of potential benefits and uses, it’s wild. It’s known as a “multitasking miracle worker,” so it can even take the place of multiple items in your current routine, helping to clear out that medicine cabinet and/or vanity!

Most people will obviously turn to this healing balm as a lip treatment, but don’t stop there. You can use it as a cuticle cream, as eyebrow wax to tame flyaways or on scrapes, cuts, burns and cracking skin. It may help with irritation or diaper rash, or dry patches in general — it’s even recommended for eczema. It’s still not done there though. You could even use it for eyelid dermatitis, or simply for getting a glossy look on your lids as a beauty hack!

This balm could come in handy after numerous types of treatments and procedures too. Have to get stitches after a surgery? Try using this balm on them. Getting a laser treatment or chemical peel? This balm may help keep skin cool, calm and collected afterward. Fresh tattoo? This may be your skin’s favorite form of aftercare!

You can apply this healing balm as often as needed, so whether less is more or more is perfect is up to you. You can also grab it in two sizes on Amazon: the purse-friendly 0.5oz version or the bigger 4oz version, which is a tremendous value!

